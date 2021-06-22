Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.S. business borrowings jump 20% in May - ELFA survey

06/22/2021 | 03:07pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New York

(Reuters) - U.S. companies borrowed $8.1 billion for capital investments in May, 20% higher than last year, the Equipment Leasing and Finance Association (ELFA) said, as an economic recovery fueled by rising vaccinations and easing curbs drove up demand.

In the second straight month of double-digit growth in borrowings, more companies lined up for new loans, leases and lines of credit compared with last year, but borrowings in May fell 17% from the previous month.

"While overall industry performance is relatively strong during the first half of this year, even more robust demand for financing is being constrained by supply chain shortages in several economic subsectors," ELFA Chief Executive Officer Ralph Petta said in a statement on Tuesday.

"With COVID-related payment modifications resolved for the most part, ELFA members report their portfolios performing well."

The index is based on a survey of 25 members, including Bank of America Corp, CIT Group Inc and the financing affiliates or units of Caterpillar Inc, Dell Technologies Inc, Siemens AG, Canon Inc and Volvo AB.

Washington-based ELFA, which reports economic activity for the nearly $1-trillion equipment finance sector, said credit approvals rose to 77.4% in May from 76.3% in April.

ELFA's leasing and finance index measures the volume of commercial equipment financed in the United States.

The Equipment Leasing and Finance Foundation, ELFA's non-profit affiliate, reported a monthly confidence index of 71.3 in June, in line with the May reading of 72.1.

A reading of above 50 indicates a positive business outlook.

(Reporting by Shreyasee Raj in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION 0.98% 40.105 Delayed Quote.31.14%
CATERPILLAR INC. 0.48% 213.99 Delayed Quote.14.75%
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC. -0.22% 99.9 Delayed Quote.36.44%
SIEMENS AG 0.15% 136.7 Delayed Quote.16.15%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:47pFacebook expands Shops to WhatsApp, Marketplace in commerce push
RE
03:46pFord to supply engines, transmissions for new U.S Postal delivery vehicles
RE
03:40pS&p 500 last up 0.64% after powell testimony to congress
RE
03:36pEyewear company Warby Parker files confidentially for U.S. listing
RE
03:19pChile's central zone hit by magnitude 5.2 quake, no damage reported
RE
03:19pStrong tremour felt in chile`s central zone - reuters witnesses
RE
03:17pOil settles slightly lower as OPEC+ discusses raising production
RE
03:14pBrazil prosecutors probe price, intermediary on Bharat vaccine deal
RE
03:12pFormer CannTrust CEO, directors charged in illegal pot growing case
RE
03:09pUnited to mandate fully vaccinated crew to countries with high cases
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Bitcoin slumps further as China tightens crypto crackdown
2TESLA, INC. : EXPLAINER: What's happening with Tesla's $7 billion German 'gigafactory'?
3AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED : AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA : Bitcoin rallies after dropping below $30,000..
4SONY GROUP CORPORATION : Even after Biden tax hike, U.S. firms would pay less than foreign rivals
5EURO STOXX 50 : European shares propped up by commodities, Powell speech in focus

HOT NEWS