U.S. business inventories increase slightly below expectations in August

WASHINGTON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - U.S. business inventories
increased a bit less than expected in August, but there are
signs that unsold goods are piling up at retailers and
wholesalers as stubbornly high inflation and rising interest
rates slow demand.
Business inventories rose 0.8% after climbing 0.5% in July,
the Commerce Department said on Friday. Inventories are a key
component of gross domestic product. Economists polled by
Reuters had forecast inventories advancing 0.9%.
Inventories increased 18.2% on a year-on-year basis in
August.
Retail inventories jumped 1.3% in August instead of 1.4% as
estimated in an advance report published last month. That
followed a 1.0% increase in July. Retailers are finding
themselves saddled with excess merchandise, a function of both
easing supply chain bottlenecks and slowing demand for goods.
That could see businesses offering price discounts and
discourage some from placing more orders until they have cleared
the unwanted stock, to the detriment of manufacturing and the
broader economy in the coming year.
The oversupply of goods and the Federal Reserve's aggressive
monetary policy stance have left many economists expecting a
recession in 2023.
The Fed has raised its policy rate from near-zero in March
to the current range of 3.00% to 3.25% as it battles inflation.
A fourth straight 75-basis-point interest rate hike is expected
next month after data on Thursday showed inflation increasing
strongly in September.
Motor vehicle inventories rose 3.5% instead of 3.7% as
estimated last month. They advanced 3.5% in July.
Retail inventories excluding autos, which go into the
calculation of GDP, increased 0.6% as estimated last month.
Wholesale inventories increased 1.3% in August. Stocks at
manufacturers fell 0.1%.
For now, inventories are seen combining with a shrinking
trade deficit to boost GDP in the third quarter. The Atlanta Fed
is estimating that GDP increased at a 2.9% rate last quarter
after falling at a 0.6% pace in the second quarter.
Business sales rebounded 0.3% in August after falling 1.0%
in July. At August's sales pace, it would take 1.33 months for
businesses to clear shelves, up from 1.32 in July.
