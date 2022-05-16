Log in
News: Latest News
U.S. can waive trucking rules for formula deliveries if needed -Buttigieg

05/16/2022 | 02:03pm EDT
Cabinet members and senior officials speak about the bipartisan infrastructure law at the White House in Washington

(Corrects to 'waive' in headline)

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said on Monday that his department can waive hours of service rules for truck drivers to deliver infant formula if needed.

"This is principally an issue of production -- more than goods movement. But anytime we see an indication that goods movement is becoming a limiting factor, we'll do anything we can to tear down obstacles," Buttigieg told reporters.

The United States is facing nationwide shortage that has left some parents scrambling to feed their babies.

(This story refiles to correct 'waive' in headline.)

(Reporting by Jeff Mason; writing by David Shepardson; editing by Chris Reese)


© Reuters 2022
