Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.S. charges New York man with threatening to kill Donald Trump

01/10/2022 | 12:06pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
U.S. President Donald Trump walks to Marine One as he departs from Washington

NEW YORK (Reuters) -A New York man was criminally charged on Monday with threatening to kill former U.S. President Donald Trump, who he once referred to as "Hitler."

Prosecutors said the defendant, Thomas Welnicki, 72, of Rockaway Beach, threatened to do "everything I can" to ensure Trump's death, and once inquired about Secret Service protection for former presidents and their children.

A federal public defender representing Welnicki did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Lawyers for Trump did not immediately respond to similar requests.

Welnicki was charged with threatening to kill, kidnap, and inflict bodily harm on Trump.

The case was brought as the Republican former president continues to press https://www.reuters.com/world/us/trumps-false-claims-debunked-2020-election-jan-6-riot-2022-01-06 false claims that widespread voting fraud caused him to lose re-election to Democrat Joe Biden.

A group of Trump supporters assaulted the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in a failed bid to overturn the election results.

Prosecutors said Welnicki expressed interest in Trump's demise between July 2020 and December 2021, during and after Trump's presidency, in several voluntary communications with U.S. Capitol Police and the Secret Service.

Welnicki allegedly told Capitol Police in a July 2020 interview that if Trump lost the election and refused to step down, he would "acquire weapons" and "take him down."

Prosecutors said Welnicki called the Secret Service around Jan. 4, 2021, threatening to kill Trump and 12 unnamed congressional supporters, and referring to a $350,000 bounty.

"I will do anything I can to take out (Trump) and his 12 monkeys," Welnicki was quoted as saying. "Tomorrow (Trump) will be in Georgia, maybe I will."

Trump visited Georgia that day https://www.reuters.com/world/us/biden-promises-new-day-trump-heads-georgia-eve-pivotal-senate-runoffs-2021-01-04 to campaign for two incumbent Republican senators who sought unsuccessfully to win re-election and keep the U.S. Senate under Republican control.

The complaint said Welnicki's threats continued in the fall of 2021, when he likened Trump to Adolf Hitler and referred to Trump's children.

He also allegedly told the Secret Service on Dec. 2, 2021, that "the new Civil war could break out and taking up arms against the government is justified when ballots don't matter."

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Howard Goller)

By Jonathan Stempel


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:14pU.S. Treasury has no plans to push back April tax filing deadline-officials
RE
12:13pWells Fargo shares race ahead as investors bet on turnaround story
RE
12:12pDespite record COVID surge, Europeans ease rules for key services
RE
12:11pNo to "minority propaganda" in French schools, far-right's Zemmour says
RE
12:11pU.S. Supreme Court leaves in place limits on higher-ethanol fuel blend
RE
12:11pEU delays deadline on green investment rules for nuclear and gas
RE
12:11pFTSE 100 Closes Down 0.5% Dragged by Housebuilders
DJ
12:09pMedicare asked to reassess 2022 premium hikes after Aduhelm price cut
RE
12:08pGold eases on robust yields as focus turns on U.S. inflation data
RE
12:07pAfter mixed signals, Mexico says it will attend Nicaragua inauguration
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1French tech company Atos issues new profit warning, causing its shares ..
2Stocks fall further as U.S. yield climb unnerves investors
3Djokovic back in practice after winning appeal to stay in Australia
4Analysis-Shrink to fit: the year Big Oil starts to become Small Oil
5IMF says emerging economies must prepare for Fed policy tightening

HOT NEWS