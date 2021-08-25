U.S. charges investment adviser in $110 million ponzi scheme -SEC
08/25/2021 | 10:05am EDT
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchanges Commission has accused a Georgia investment adviser in a $110 million Ponzi scheme that drew money from more tha 400 investors in 20 states, according to a statement on Wednesday.
The SEC obtained a temporary restraining order and asset freeze from the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia against John Woods and two entities he controls, the commission statement said.