U.S. charges man with selling gun used in synagogue hostage crisis

01/26/2022 | 03:39pm EST
Hostage incident at Texas synagogue

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department has filed criminal charges against a man for allegedly selling the gun that another man later used to take hostages at a synagogue in Colleyville, Texas.

Henry "Michael" Williams, 32, is charged in a complaint with being a felon in possession of a firearm. He made his initial appearance before a federal judge on Wednesday, and the government is seeking to have him detained pending trial at a hearing on Jan. 31.

On Jan. 15, British-born gunman Malik Faisal Akram took four people hostage at Congregation Beth Israel, including its rabbi, Charlie Cytron-Walker, after they had invited him inside for tea during a worship service.

He brandished a gun and held them hostage for 10 hours. The standoff ended in gunfire, with all four hostages released unharmed and the suspect dead.

The Justice Department said on Wednesday that Williams has a prior conviction for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and attempted possession of a controlled substance.

He is accused of selling Akram a semiautomatic Taurus G2C pistol on Jan. 13. That pistol was recovered by federal agents two days later at the scene of the hostage crisis.

(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

By Sarah N. Lynch


© Reuters 2022
