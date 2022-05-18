Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
U.S. charges one American, four Chinese officials with spying

05/18/2022 | 01:38pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The seal of the United States Department of Justice is seen on the building exterior of the United States Attorney's Office of the Southern District of New York in Manhattan, New York City

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A U.S. citizen and four Chinese intelligence officers have been charged with spying on Chinese dissidents, human rights leaders and pro-democracy activists residing in the United States, the Department of Justice said on Wednesday.

The indictment alleges Wang Shujun, of Queens, New York, used his status within Chinese diaspora and dissident communities to collect information about activists on behalf of China's Ministry of State Security (MSS).

Wang, 73, was arrested on March 16 and will be arraigned at a later date, the Justice Department said. The four MSS officials, who the department named as Feng He, Jie Ji, Ming Li and Keqing Lu, are still at large, it added. The indictment was unsealed on Tuesday in a federal court in Brooklyn.

Representatives for Wang were not immediately reachable for comment. China's embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

"Today's indictment exposes and disrupts an operation by the PRC that threatens the safety and freedom of Chinese nationals residing in the United States on account of their pro-democracy beliefs and speech," U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York Breon Peace said.

Wang has provided information to the MSS since at least 2011, the indictment alleges. The MSS officials directed Wang to target Hong Kong pro-democracy activists, advocates for Taiwanese independence and Uyghur and Tibetan activists, it says.

(Reporting by Rami Ayyub and Susan Heavey; Editing by Tim Ahmann and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)


© Reuters 2022
HOT NEWS