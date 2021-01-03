U.S. cities, left behind in COVID-19 aid, look for lifeline in Biden era

WASHINGTON/REHOBOTH BEACH, Del., Jan 3 (Reuters) - In
Washington's months-long political slugfest over who should get
aid to counter the financial damage from the COVID-19 pandemic,
there was at least one clear loser: local government.
In the midst of cutbacks in workforce and emergency services
and growing poverty, U.S. cities, especially the smaller ones,
are hoping the next round of stimulus includes them and that
President-elect Joe Biden advocates for them when he takes
office on Jan. 20.
The latest coronavirus bill for $892 billion in aid -
painstakingly negotiated over months and begrudgingly signed
into law last week by President Donald Trump - left a bad taste
in some mayors' mouths.
In Dayton, Ohio, population 140,000, Mayor Nan Whaley noted
that Congress voted to restore a "three-martini lunch" corporate
tax break and approved money to bail out theaters in the aid
bill. "But they left the cities out. I have a real problem with
that," the Democratic mayor told Reuters after Congress passed
the bill.
Her city will not be able to hire a new class of police and
firefighters in 2021 without emergency funding from Washington,
she said.
Under Biden's guidance, a Democratic-crafted bill is likely
to seek an infusion of hundreds of billions in cash to help
state and local governments, compelled by the toll of the
pandemic. He has called for a bipartisan effort in January.
"That action should include additional resources to
communities to help keep teachers, firefighters, police officers
and other first responders on the job, and more funds for
testing, vaccine manufacturing and distribution and resources
for schools across the country," said Biden transition spokesman
TJ Ducklo.
But with the new Congress that convenes on Sunday, there
could be resistance from the Senate, especially if Republicans
hold control of the chamber after two runoffs in Georgia on Jan.
5.
After allowing some state and local aid in an early 2020
stimulus, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican,
stood firmly against an additional tranche, calling it "massive
bailouts" and an unnecessary "slush fund" for Democratic states.
Officials from localities too small to have qualified for
federal aid delivered in March described a different landscape.
Asked about McConnell's remarks, Arlington, Texas, Mayor
Jeff Williams, a Republican, said in a Dec. 22 telephone
interview: "Please don't characterize all cities" that way.
Williams said his city of 400,000 imposed across-the-board
job cuts in October in anticipation of an 8-10% revenue drop,
largely because pandemic lockdowns translated into commercial
business property values falling.
He said more job cuts could be on the way.
Greg Fischer, president of the U.S. Conference of Mayors,
said given that fire, police and other public safety workers
comprise about two-thirds of many city budgets, Congress'
refusal to help smaller local governments was "kind of baffling
and infuriating. These are the folks citizens depend on for
public safety services" during the pandemic.
Fischer is the Democratic mayor of Louisville, Kentucky,
McConnell's hometown, which did receive federal aid from the
March 2020 law.
The United States has reported more cases and deaths than
any other country, with nearly 20 million people infected by the
coronavirus and more than 340,000 deaths.
Officials in counties across the United States tell Reuters
the funding crisis has limited the hiring of needed vaccine
staff, delayed the creation of vaccination centers, and
undermined efforts to raise public awareness.
States, meanwhile, are having to increase spending on
Medicaid healthcare for the poor amid high levels of
unemployment brought by the pandemic, according to the National
Association of State Budget Officers' Kathryn White.
In the spring, Congress earmarked roughly $200 billion for
states, local and tribal governments and school and transit
systems, a figure that fell far short of what was needed to plug
the budget gaps caused by the pandemic.
In an updated survey released on Dec. 23, NASBO described
significant budget problems since the pandemic began in the
United States. "During 2020 legislative sessions, states faced
rapidly deteriorating economic conditions and revenue outlooks,"
the survey said.
According to the association, total balances were seen
falling by $33.3 billion in fiscal 2021 compared to fiscal 2019
levels.
As coronavirus problems ripple through economies, McConnell
has warned against rushing to enact more aid. "We will take a
look at it, based upon conditions in the country at that time,"
he told Fox News on Dec. 22, referring to an anticipated Biden
proposal.
Meanwhile, governors and mayors argue that a 2021 federal
stimulus makes long-term sense, on top of the nearly $4 trillion
in aid already provided between measures taken in the spring and
the latest deal.
Williams noted that with infrastructure investments also
high on Biden's 2021 agenda, "cities have to be well enough to
have matching funds" in reserve in order to qualify for
federally-financed projects.
(Reporting by Richard Cowan and Trevor Hunnicutt; Additional
reporting by Ann Saphir and Dan Burns;
Editing by Mary Milliken and Alistair Bell)