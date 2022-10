"I am pleased to confirm that Baquer Namazi, 85-years-old, is safely on his way to Muscat, Oman, after leaving Tehran. He should arrive in the next hour or so. After a short layover, he will be leaving Oman and heading to Abu Dhabi," Jared Genser, a lawyer for the Namazi family, said in a statement.

(Reporting By Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Andrew Heavens)