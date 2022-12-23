Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

U.S. citizen held in UAE after criticising Egypt president released, says fiancée

12/23/2022 | 11:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Emirati government did not respond to a request for comment on the release of Sherif Osman, who was arrested on Nov. 6 and was feared to be extradited to Egypt, a close ally of the UAE.

DUBAI (Reuters) - An Egyptian-American national, detained in the United Arab Emirates after criticising Egyptian president and calling for protests ahead of a climate meet there, has been released from prison, his fiancée said on Friday.

An Emirati official who declined to be named had said on Dec.4 said that authorities were working to secure "requisite legal documentation required in preparing the extradition file", but did not specify to which country or if a request for was made.

He was held after posting a YouTube video in which he criticised President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and called for peaceful protests on Nov. 11 when U.S. President Joe Biden was attending the COP27 conference in Sharm El Sheikh.

Osman's fiancée, Saija Virta, told Reuters he was released on Thursday and will remain in Dubai until the case is concluded.

"I was finally able to have a video call with Sherif and he looked healthy and well," Virta said, adding that he was treated well in prison. "Hopefully we can bring him home to the U.S. soon."

Osman's family members and activists fear that he would be extradited to Egypt where rights groups say tens of thousands of people have been detained in a crackdown on political dissent since Sisi took power in 2014.

The UAE official said the Gulf state "strictly adheres to all internationally accepted standards" in detention cases including regular consular access and legal council.

(Reporting by Aziz El Yaakoubi and Aidan Lewis; Editing by Arun Koyyur)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / DIRHAM (EUR/AED) 0.16% 3.8993 Delayed Quote.-6.70%
US DOLLAR / DIRHAM (USD/AED) -0.03% 3.6718 Delayed Quote.0.00%
Latest news "Economy"
11:42aU.S. orders Mastercard to stop blocking competing payment networks
RE
11:40aNagorno-Karabakh in for 'long winter' amid Azerbaijan road blockade
RE
11:35aWEEKLY PREVIEW: Dates until 05 January 2023
DP
11:26aSouth Korea's parliament passes 2023 budget bill
RE
11:23aFormer ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar arrested in loan fraud case - NDTV
RE
11:20aElon Musk's vow to hold on to Tesla stock fails to soothe investors
RE
11:17aPolice arrest in Spain one of FBI most wanted fugitives
RE
11:13aGermany grants Tunisia 105 million euros in aid -TAP agency
RE
11:13aSouth African rand strengthens ahead of Christmas weekend
RE
11:13aSouth African rand strengthens ahead of Christmas weekend
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Grinch (re)appears
2FTSE 100 Seen Opening Higher on Shortened Trading Day
3Wall Street on Santa's naughty list
4AIXTRON : Receives a Buy rating from DZ Bank
5MILAN MARKET PRE-OPEN: Europeans expected up; Japan, record inflation

HOT NEWS