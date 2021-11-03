U.S. climate envoy Kerry sees 60% chance of capping global temp at 1.5C

GLASGOW, Nov 3 (Reuters) - U.S. climate envoy John Kerry
said on Wednesday that current commitments on cutting carbon
emissions meant the world had a 60% chance of capping a rise in
the average temperature at 1.5 degrees Celsius
Speaking at a breakfast event with world mayors at global
climate talks in Glasgow, he said with the most recent
commitments made at COP26, around 65% of global GDP was now
covered by implementable climate change plans.
"But that means 35% isn’t. And we can’t do it without that
35%," Kerry said. "You don’t get this done unless we are all
in."
He also highlighted the importance of the world hitting its
goal of halving global emissions by 2030 if it wanted to get to
net zero emission by mid-century.
"2050 is also gone if you don’t get 2030."
(Reporting by Mark John; editing by Simon Jessop and Katy
Daigle)