  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest News 
Economy & Forex

U.S. climate envoy Kerry sees 60% chance of capping global temp at 1.5C

11/03/2021 | 04:37am EDT
GLASGOW, Nov 3 (Reuters) - U.S. climate envoy John Kerry said on Wednesday that current commitments on cutting carbon emissions meant the world had a 60% chance of capping a rise in the average temperature at 1.5 degrees Celsius

Speaking at a breakfast event with world mayors at global climate talks in Glasgow, he said with the most recent commitments made at COP26, around 65% of global GDP was now covered by implementable climate change plans.

"But that means 35% isn’t. And we can’t do it without that 35%," Kerry said. "You don’t get this done unless we are all in."

He also highlighted the importance of the world hitting its goal of halving global emissions by 2030 if it wanted to get to net zero emission by mid-century.

"2050 is also gone if you don’t get 2030." (Reporting by Mark John; editing by Simon Jessop and Katy Daigle)


© Reuters 2021
