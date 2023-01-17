U.S. comes closer to losing corn export crown to Brazil -Braun

NAPERVILLE, Ill., Jan 17 (Reuters) - U.S. corn exports
usually begin increasing in January as soybean shipments ease,
but that upward trend has yet to emerge, largely due to poor
overseas sales.
China is the missing ingredient for U.S. exporters, as
robust bookings from the Asian country had inflated U.S. corn
exports in the prior two years despite high prices, which are
often demand-limiting.
Early this month, U.S. corn sales to China for the current
season were nearly 70% lighter than at the same point in the
previous two years, and hopes that similar purchases will
eventually show up have begun waning.
But Chinese demand is not dead according to data from
Brazil, which shipped more than 1 million tonnes of corn to
China last month and is on track for a repeat performance this
month.
While China’s interest in Brazilian corn may be somewhat
negative for U.S. exporters, the purchases are friendly to the
global corn market as they reflect China’s intent to continue
importing the yellow grain, which it predominantly uses for
livestock feed.
Brazil’s corn exports should wind down in the coming months,
inviting the possibility that China turns to the U.S. market.
But Chinese buyers have not secured any notable U.S. corn
volumes since April 2022, and even that was significantly
lighter than their early 2021 buying frenzy.
The United States remains the world’s leading corn exporter,
but its reign is quickly slipping with the expansion of Brazil’s
corn industry, and it may not be long before other countries
join China in preferencing Brazilian supply.
SHRINKING SHIPMENTS
The 2022 U.S. corn crop was smaller than expected and
lighter than in the two prior years, curbing export potential.
But most U.S. export estimates for 2022-23, including those from
the Department of Agriculture, originally incorporated much
stronger buying from China than has been seen.
China’s failure to show up has certainly caused export
targets to fall, though at the start of this month, total U.S.
corn sales to all other destinations were at 10-year lows for
the date.
Those factors likely forced USDA to make a huge 150
million-bushel reduction last week to U.S. corn exports, now at
1.925 billion bushels (48.9 million tonnes) for the 2022-23
marketing year ending Aug. 31.
More cuts may be needed if sales stay slow. Only 45% of
USDA’s January export estimate was sold as of Jan. 5, the
second-lowest coverage rate in the past 15 years.
U.S. corn export inspections last week were above analyst
guesses for the first time in a while at a respectable 774,461
tonnes, though they were already breaking 1 million tonnes at
this point in the last two years.
Relative to what has been sold, U.S. corn exports are
running at an above-average pace, meaning shipments are
efficient considering the low volumes sold. The same analysis
for U.S. wheat shows an average export effort, and soybean
shipments are lighter than usual when compared with total sales.
NEW KING INCOMING?
The United States has long been the top corn exporter,
accounting for about 60% of global shipments through the first
decade of this century. That faltered early last decade with a
string of U.S. crop problems, which essentially invited other
suppliers to the table.
But in the latest few years, increased production and export
capacity in No. 2 shipper Brazil has the United States in
serious jeopardy of losing its corn crown, something many
believed could not happen this soon.
In the 2022-23 trade year spanning October 2022 through
September 2023, USDA predicts Brazil will ship 48.5 million
tonnes of corn versus 51 million for the United States. That 2.5
million-tonne U.S. advantage compares with a five-year average
margin of more than 26 million tonnes.
Brazil exported nearly 8 million more tonnes of corn than
the United States in 2012-13 following a devastating U.S.
drought, but U.S. exports have been stronger than Brazilian ones
each year since by at least 10 million tonnes.
For context, Brazil’s corn exports first topped 10 million
tonnes in the 2010-11 trade year, and they broke 26 million
tonnes two years later. The 2018-19 season holds Brazil’s
current export record of 38.8 million tonnes.
By comparison, the U.S. record of 68.3 million tonnes was
set in the 2020-21 October-September trade year.
Brazil’s 2022-23 corn crop is seen at a record 125 million
tonnes, nearly a quarter larger than the recent average. A rapid
increase in the heavily exported second crop, planted
immediately following soybean harvest, contributes to the bigger
export potential.
U.S. corn exports could recover in 2023-24 if the 2023
harvest is strong, but it might be possible for Brazil to steal
the top spot anyway if recent export and crop growth is any
indication.
Karen Braun is a market analyst for Reuters. Views expressed
above are her own.
(Writing by Karen Braun
Editing by Matthew Lewis)