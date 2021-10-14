Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.S. committed to WTO and wants it to succeed, trade rep Tai says

10/14/2021 | 05:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Katherine Tai testifies before Senate Finance Committee in Washington

GENEVA (Reuters) - U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai on Thursday affirmed the Biden administration's commitment to the World Trade Organization (WTO), saying that reforms were possible as the body readies for a major ministerial conference next month.

The 25-year-old global trade body is facing questions about its relevance and director-general Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala is under pressure to deliver quick reforms and clinch its first multilateral trade deal in years at the Nov. 30-Dec. 3 meeting.

"The Biden-Harris Administration believes that trade - and the WTO - can and should be a force for good that encourages a race to the top and addresses global challenges as they arise," Tai said in a speech set to be delivered later on Thursday in the WTO's host city of Geneva, Switzerland.

"We all recognise the importance of the WTO, and we all want it to succeed."

Many observers blame Washington for the paralysis of the WTO's top dispute settlement panel whose judge appointments were blocked by the administration of former president Donald Trump.

The Appellate Body has thus been unable to rule on a trade dispute since Dec. 2019 and Biden's trade officials have not since removed their opposition.

Tai reiterated U.S. criticism of the panel, saying WTO dispute settlement had become "synonymous with litigation" which she said was "prolongued, expensive and contentious".

She was more upbeat on WTO negotiations, saying that reform might succeed "if we create a more flexible WTO, change the way we approach problems collectively, improve transparency and inclusiveness, and restore the deliberative function of the organization."

Among other deals, WTO members are aiming to land an agreement on fishing subsidies after 20 years of talks at the ministerial meeting.

Overall, Tai called for a focus on "commonalities" rather than areas of disagreement.

"By working together and engaging differently, we can make the WTO an organization that empowers workers, protects the environment, and promotes equitable development," she said.

(Reporting by Emma Farge; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)

By Emma Farge


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:21aU.S. Senator Warren urges Amazon breakup, India retailers want probe after Reuters story
RE
05:19aInflation angst lifts stocks but reins back dollar
RE
05:18aEnergy crisis could threaten global economic recovery, says IEA
RE
05:16aBRITAIN'S CHICKEN KING SAYS : the 20-year binge on cheap food is over
RE
05:15aAfter Wild West start, scooter providers chase scale to survive
RE
05:15aUK card spending edges up slightly in week to Oct. 7 - ONS
RE
05:13aU.s. wti crude futures up $1 to $81.44/bbl
RE
05:12aAnalysis-China likely to keep property curbs despite slowdown, may soften tactics
RE
05:10aU.S. committed to WTO and wants it to succeed, trade rep Tai says
RE
05:09aTSMC announces chip plant in Japan, flags 'tight' capacity throughout 2022
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Inflation angst lifts stocks but reins back dollar
2G20 backs IMF chief's new trust to reach broader range of countries in ..
3TSMC announces chip plant in Japan, flags 'tight' capacity throughout 2..
4The latest from London: It’s happening
5Japan ruling party executive calls for $290 billion stimulus package

HOT NEWS