Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.S. companies are beating profit estimates at record rate

04/22/2021 | 05:37pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Stock Exchange is seen over an entrance to the NYSE on Wall St. in New York

NEW YORK (Reuters) - While it's still early in the earnings period, a record percentage of first-quarter profit reports from major U.S. companies are coming in above analysts' expectations.

Earnings are rebounding from last year's pandemic-fueled lows, but many companies were holding off on giving guidance, making it harder for analysts to estimate results for this year. Some strategists say stronger-than-expected earnings could help underpin the market even as valuations are considered expensive.

With results in from 110 of the S&P 500 companies as of Thursday, 85.5% have beaten analysts' estimates for earnings per share, according to Refinitiv's data. If that trend continues through the reporting season, it would be the highest beat rate on record going back to 1994.

An average of 78% of companies have beaten earnings estimates in the past four quarters.

Stronger-than-expected results from major banks and other companies have driven up the forecast for the quarter. Earnings are now expected to have risen 33.3% in the first quarter from the previous year, compared with 24.2% at the start of the month, based on Refinitiv's data.

That's expected to be the highest quarterly profit growth since 2010 following the financial crisis.

To be sure, the S&P 500 is up less than 1% since mid-April when the earnings period kicked into high gear. Wall Street fell Thursday as sources said U.S. President Joe Biden will propose raising taxes on the wealthy next week to fund about $1 trillion in investments.

A resurgence of coronavirus cases globally added to investor worries.

Also, earlier this week, Netflix Inc said slower production of TV shows and movies during the pandemic hurt subscriber growth in the first quarter, and its shares dropped sharply.

Despite some high-profile disappointments, "the momentum for corporate earnings looks positive," Mark Haefele, chief investment officer global wealth management at UBS AG, wrote in a note this week.

"Overall the U.S. earnings season has got off to a strong start."

(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

By Caroline Valetkevitch


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:50pCiti to pay NY mayor candidate and former executive McGuire over $5.7 million
RE
05:37pU.S. companies are beating profit estimates at record rate
RE
05:35pUtilities Down As Traders Hedge On Treasury Yield Views -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:33pCommunications Services Down After AT&T Earnings - Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:31pTech Down Ahead Of Earnings Reports -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:27pFinancials Down After Capital-Gains Tax Hike Proposal -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:25pChile mining unions threaten action over government bid to block pensions withdrawal
RE
05:22pQUOTES : Biden to propose hike in capital gains taxes - sources
RE
05:20pConsumer Cos Down As Investors Back Off Bets On Return To Normal -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
05:16pHealth Care Down As Investors Seek Defensive Sectors -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Schwab says needs regulatory clarity on crypto before any offerings
2DANONE : Coffee lovers and home bakers drive strongest Nestle quarter in a decade
3VAXART, INC. : POLL: Oral Covid-19 Vaccine Pill Offers a Way to Overcome Vaccine Resistance of Millions of Ame..
4Job data is much better than expected
5NB PRIVATE EQUITY PARTNERS LIMITED : NB PRIVATE EQUITY PARTNERS : NBPE Investor Presentation - April 2021 Upda..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ