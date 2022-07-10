Log in
U.S. completes passenger airline refund probes into 10 airlines

07/10/2022 | 09:44am EDT
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said on Sunday the government has completed 10 investigations into airlines over passenger-refund related issues.

Buttigieg told Fox News Sunday, "we're going to enforce passenger and consumer rights." In September 2021, the U.S. Transportation Department said it had 18 pending investigations against airlines over complaints that they failed to provide timely refunds during the COVID-19 pandemic. A department official told Reuters 10 investigations have been "concluded and will be moving to enforcement actions in coming weeks." Another 10 investigations remain open. The department did not identify the airlines.

(Reporting by David Shepardson in Washington; Editing by Matthew Lewis)


© Reuters 2022
