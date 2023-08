STORY: The ministry, the main agency overlooking foreign intelligence and anti-spying, in its first post on its WeChat account said China should encourage its citizens to join counter-espionage work, including creating channels for individuals to report suspicious activity as well as commending and rewarding them.

A system that makes it "normal" for regular people to participate in counter-espionage should be established, the ministry said.

That followed an expansion of China's counter-espionage law that took effect in July and bans the transfer of information it sees as related to national security. It has alarmed the United States, which has warned that foreign companies in China could be punished for regular business activities.