Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

U.S. concerned about Iranian threats to Saudi Arabia

11/02/2022 | 02:48am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows Iran's and U.S.' flags

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States is concerned about threats from Iran against Saudi Arabia and will not hesitate to respond if necessary, a White House spokesperson said on Tuesday.

"We are concerned about the threat picture, and we remain in constant contact through military and intelligence channels with the Saudis," said the spokesperson from the National Security Council. "We will not hesitate to act in the defense of our interests and partners in the region."

The official spoke after the Wall Street Journal reported that Saudi Arabia has shared intelligence with the United States warning of an imminent attack from Iran on targets in the kingdom.

The Saudi government media office did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment.

The top commander of Iran's Revolutionary Guards, Hossein Salami, on Oct. 20 issued what he described as a warning to Saudi leaders not to rely on Israel and mentioned their "glass palaces".

Riyadh had blessed U.S.-brokered pacts under which two of its Gulf allies forged ties with Israel in 2020 in a move that created a new regional anti-Iran axis, but also launched direct talks with Tehran last year in a bid to contain tensions amid Gulf uncertainty over U.S. commitment to the region.

Saudi Arabia had blamed Iran for a 2019 missile and drone assault on its oil plants, a charge Tehran denies. The leading Sunni Muslim and Shi'ite powers have been locked in rivalry for decades, backing allies fighting proxy wars across the region.

The latest concerns come at a time of strained relations between Riyadh and Washington after the Saudi-led OPEC+ alliance last month decided to cut oil output targets, which raised fears of a gasoline price spike in the United States.

President Joe Biden had said there will be consequences for U.S. ties with Riyadh and several senators urged the White House to freeze all cooperation with Riyadh, including arms sales. Saudi Arabia relies heavily on the United States for its security.

The United States has said Iran has supplied Russia with drones for use in its war against Ukraine, prompting Washington to set aside efforts to resurrect the Iran nuclear deal, which then-President Donald Trump abandoned in 2018.

(Reporting By Steve Holland; Editing by Josie Kao and Michael Perry)

By Steve Holland


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL 0.80% 95.57 Delayed Quote.20.86%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 1.23% 61.75 Delayed Quote.-18.60%
WTI 0.87% 89.444 Delayed Quote.17.28%
Latest news "Economy"
03:00aTaiwan cenbank will intervene if needed to maintain forex stability
RE
02:58aIndia central bank won't immediately release letter on inflation response to govt
RE
02:58aLONDON MARKET EARLY CALL: Stocks called up as attention turns to Fed
AN
02:55aChina says must resolve stability issues in Hong Kong and Macau
RE
02:52aBOJ may tweak yield targets next year, says ex-central bank policymaker Sakurai
RE
02:48aU.S. concerned about Iranian threats to Saudi Arabia
RE
02:40aTrauma of South Korea Halloween party crush is pervasive, expert says
RE
02:40aSuspected al Shabaab attackers abduct four in Kenya, including paramedics - police
RE
02:39aNovo Nordisk raises profit growth guidance on demand for Ozempic
RE
02:36aJapan's Nikkei closes flat ahead of Fed outcome; Sony jumps
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Energy crisis chips away at Europe's industrial might
2DKSH : Performance Materials Opens New Sustainable Distribution Center ..
3Novo Nordisk's sales increased by 26% in Danish kroner and by 16% at co..
4INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares lower as all eyes on Fed policy meet
5EMEA Morning Briefing: Cautious Start Seen for Stocks Ahead of Fed Deci..

HOT NEWS