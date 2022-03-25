Log in
U.S. condemns Houthi attacks on Saudi energy facilities -State Dept

03/25/2022 | 02:41pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Saudi Aramco storage facility targeted by Houthi attack, causing fire

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Washington condemned "unacceptable" attacks by Yemen's Houthis on Saudi energy facilities, State Department deputy spokesperson Jalina Porter said on Friday, adding the United States would continue to work with Saudi Arabia to strengthen its defenses.

The Iran-aligned Houthis said they launched attacks on Saudi energy facilities on Friday and the Saudi-led coalition said oil giant Aramco's petroleum products distribution station in Jeddah was hit, causing a fire in two storage tanks but no casualties.

(Reporting by Simon Lewis; Editing by Chris Reese)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.13% 120.05 Delayed Quote.51.78%
WTI 1.33% 113.417 Delayed Quote.51.97%
