U.S. condemns North Korea's latest missile launch

11/02/2022 | 04:11am EDT
(Reuters) - The United States on Wednesday condemned North Korea's latest launch of a ballistic missile, which landed less than 60 kilometres off South Korea's coast, the first time an apparent test had landed near the South's waters, a State Department spokesperson said.

A State Department spokesperson said the launches are in violation of multiple U.N. Security Council resolutions and threaten peace and stability in the region.

(Reporting by Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Christopher Cushing)


© Reuters 2022
