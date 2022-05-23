Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.S. considering $4 billion additional support for India

05/23/2022 | 08:33am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
U.S. President Joe Biden meets with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House in Washington

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - The United States is considering "investment support" of $4 billion for India on top of billions of dollars extended earlier, New Delhi said on Monday after the two sides signed an agreement to keep such money flowing.

The U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) or its predecessor agencies have so far provided India with $5.8 billion, of which $2.9 billion is outstanding, for COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing, healthcare, renewable energy, financial inclusion and infrastructure.

"Proposals worth $4 billion are under consideration by DFC for providing investment support in India," India's Ministry of Finance said as officials from the two countries met in Tokyo where their leaders will hold a summit on Tuesday.

The ministry said the latest agreement "would lead to enhanced investment support provided by DFC in India".

On Monday, U.S. President Joe Biden and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi were among government heads from 13 countries who jointly launched a partnership called the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity.

(Reporting by Krishna N. Das; editing by Philippa Fletcher)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:42aDidi to delist U.S.-listed shares on NYSE
RE
08:41aPakistan central bank hikes main policy rate by 150 bps to 13.75%
RE
08:39aIndia's Zomato quarterly net loss widens as expenses mount
RE
08:33aSnap checks launched in belarus army - defence ministry…
RE
08:33aJpmorgan chase & co cfo says expenses maybe a little higher than…
RE
08:33aU.S. considering $4 billion additional support for India
RE
08:32aSwiss National Bank will not hesitate to tighten monetary policy - Maechler
RE
08:32aToshiba to propose hedge fund executives ahead of…
RE
08:30aJapan's toshiba plans to propose giving board seat…
RE
08:30aRussian soldier jailed for life in first war crimes trial of Ukraine war
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Siemens Gamesa turnaround will take years, main owner says after $4.3 b..
2Media release dated 23 May 2022 / Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Artic..
3Chipmaker Broadcom in talks to acquire VMware -sources
4Nokia Corporation - Managers' transactions (Martikainen)
5BMW exploring energy investments to reduce dependence on natural gas

HOT NEWS