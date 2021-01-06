Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.S. considering adding Alibaba, Tencent to China stock ban - sources

01/06/2021 | 10:48pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A logo of Tencent is seen during the World Internet Conference (WIC) in Wuzhen

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Trump administration is considering adding tech giants Alibaba and Tencent to a blacklist of firms allegedly owned or controlled by the Chinese military, two people familiar with the matter said - a move that could inflame tensions with Beijing days before U.S. President-elect Joe Biden takes office.

Defense Department officials, who oversee the designations, have not yet finalized plans to add the companies and are also discussing adding other Chinese firms, the sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity because the deliberations are private.

If added, Alibaba and Tencent would be subject to an executive order signed by U.S. President Donald Trump in November, which bans U.S. investors from buying shares of the blacklisted firms starting in November, 2021.

Tencent declined to comment and Alibaba did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The discussions were first reported by the Wall Street Journal.

Shares in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd were down 5% in morning trade on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Tencent Holdings Ltd shares were down 3%. Alibaba's U.S.-listed shares closed down just over 5% on the news on Wednesday.

Trump has unleashed a raft of tough measures against Chinese firms in his waning days in the White House as he seeks to cement his hardline legacy and as Beijing and Washington have clashed over the coronavirus and the Chinese crackdown on Hong Kong.

On Tuesday, U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order banning transactions with eight Chinese software applications, including Ant Group's Alipay mobile payment app and Tencent Holdings Ltd's QQ Wallet and WeChat Pay.

But some investors expressed skepticism that the Tencent and Alibaba would come under long-term U.S. ownership restrictions.

"These are private companies that are widely owned, predominantly by U.S. and global investors," said Brendan Ahern, Chief Investment Officer of Krane Funds Advisors.

The November executive order sought to give teeth to a 1999 law that tasked the Defense Department with drafting a list of Chinese companies deemed to be owned or controlled by the Chinese military.

The Pentagon, which only complied with the mandate last year, has so far blacklisted 35 firms, including China's top chipmaker SMIC and oil giant CNOOC.

While release of the November directive prompted index providers like MSCI to begin deleting blacklisted companies from their indexes, confusion about the scope of the rules prompted some dramatic flip-flops by the New York Stock Exchange in recent days.

The NYSE originally on Dec. 31 announced plans to delist China Mobile Ltd, China Telecom Corp Ltd and China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd. On Monday, it did a U-turn after consulting with regulators in connection with the U.S. Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control and decided to keep them listed. On Wednesday it said it will return to the original plan.

S&P Dow Jones Indices have followed the NYSE and said late on Wednesday it will remove the American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) of these three telecom companies.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil, Kanishka Singh and Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru, Andrea Shalal and Alexandra Alper in Washington, Ross Kerber in Boston; Writing by Sayantani Ghosh; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

By Alexandra Alper and Andrea Shalal


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED 3.70% 2.24 End-of-day quote.4.19%
CNOOC LIMITED 4.25% 7.36 End-of-day quote.2.51%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED 2.23% 596.5 End-of-day quote.5.76%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01/06Investors react after Trump supporters storm Capitol, Dems sweep Senate
RE
01/06Investors reposition for stimulus, spending and tax as they look to Biden
RE
01/06Democrat Senate win drives stocks higher, bonds lower
RE
01/06Dollar wallows near multi-year lows after Democrats take control of Senate
RE
01/06Sensex, Nifty rise as Reliance, financials gain
RE
01/06Oil steady after U.S. Capitol drama; tighter supplies in focus
RE
01/06NYSE to delist three Chinese telecoms in dizzying about-face
RE
01/06Thai consumer mood drops in Dec for first time in 3 months after virus outbreak
RE
01/06Thailand plans more relief measures after new outbreak
RE
01/06U.S. considering adding Alibaba, Tencent to China stock ban - sources
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE INC. : Investors reposition for stimulus, spending and tax as they look to Biden
2Oil drillers shrug off Trump's U.S. Arctic wildlife refuge auction
3BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S.P. : EXCLUSIVE: Italy could take on $17 billion of UniCredit bad loans to ea..
4U.S. to urge firms comply with China investment ban in new guidance, sources say
5U.S. considering adding Alibaba, Tencent to China stock ban - sources

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ