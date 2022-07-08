U.S. considering range of options for ConocoPhillips' Willow drilling project

July 8 (Reuters) - The Biden administration on Friday
unveiled an environmental analysis for ConocoPhillips'
planned $6 billion Willow oil and gas project in Alaska and
outlined several options for the development, including not
building it at all.
The release of the document has been highly anticipated by
the oil and gas industry and environmental groups since last
year, when a federal judge in Alaska reversed the Trump
administration's approval of the massive project and said
federal agencies must reconsider their environmental analysis.
It comes as President Joe Biden has sought to balance his
goals of fighting climate change with calls to increase fuel
supplies in the face of soaring prices.
In the draft review, the U.S. Bureau of Land Management
(BLM) analyzed five potential options for the project, including
ConocoPhillips' proposal to build up to five drill sites, dozens
of miles of roads, seven bridges and pipelines. It also
considered a scaled down version with fewer drill sites and
other infrastructure that would have less of an impact on
wildlife such as caribou.
BLM said it will also consider not approving the project at
all. The bureau will accept public comment on the alternatives
for 45 days, which it will consider in its final decision.
In a statement, ConocoPhillips spokesperson Dennis Nuss said
Willow was "a strong example of environmentally and socially
responsible development that offers extensive public benefits."
The analysis is being released nearly a year after Alaska
District Court Judge Sharon Gleason vacated the BLM's approval
of Willow, saying the bureau had failed to consider greenhouse
gas emissions from foreign oil consumption in its review.
Willow was approved by the administration of former
President Donald Trump as part of his push to ratchet up fossil
fuel development on federal lands. Alaskan officials hope the
project will help offset declining oil production in the state.
Willow would be located inside the National Petroleum
Reserve-Alaska, a 23 million-acre area on the state's North
Slope that is the largest tract of undisturbed public land in
the United States.
The Willow project area holds an estimated 600 million
barrels of oil, or more than the amount currently held in the
U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve, the country's emergency supply
stored in caverns along the Gulf Coast.
Environmental groups reiterated their opposition to the
project on Friday.
Alaska Wilderness League Conservation Director Kristen
Miller, in a statement, called it "an unparalleled climate and
biodiversity threat that puts President Biden's climate legacy
at risk."
