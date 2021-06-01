Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.S. construction spending rises moderately in April

06/01/2021 | 10:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A home under construction stands behind a

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. construction spending increased less than expected in April as gains in private homebuilding were blunted by losses in outlays on nonresidential structures and public projects.

The Commerce Department said on Tuesday that construction spending rose 0.2% after surging 1.0% in March. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast construction spending gaining 0.5%. Construction spending, which accounts for about 4% of gross domestic product, jumped 9.8% on a year-on-year basis in April.

Spending on private construction projects rose 0.4%, lifted by investment in single-family homebuilding. Demand for housing remains robust, though expensive building materials, especially lumber, are constraining builders' ability to ramp up construction.

The government reported last month a plunge in homebuilding in April, with the number of houses authorized for construction but not yet started increasing to the highest level since 1999.

Outlays on residential projects increased 1.0% in April. Spending on private nonresidential construction like gas and oil well drilling dropped 0.5% in April.

Business investment in nonresidential structures fell in the first quarter for the sixth straight quarter as a rebound in mining exploration, shafts and wells was offset by a drop in commercial and healthcare buildings.

Spending on public construction projects fell 0.6% in April. State and local government outlays slipped 0.2%, while federal government spending declined 6.2%.

(Reporting By Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Andrea Ricci)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 2.62% 71.22 Delayed Quote.33.29%
WTI 2.61% 68.695 Delayed Quote.38.16%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:42aDow, S&P 500 rise on optimism about economic recovery
RE
10:41aSUBSCRIBERS  : IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism Index for June Delayed Due to Holiday
DJ
10:40aEU Commission to borrow 80 bln euros in 2021 to finance recovery
RE
10:40aU.S. equities climb at open as world stocks hit another record
RE
10:40aWRAPUP 1-U.S. equities climb at open as world stocks hit another record
RE
10:40aU.S. rapper A$AP Rocky backs Sweden's Klarna
RE
10:38aWho panel says not recommending an upper age limit for sinovac covid-19 vaccine as data suggest likely to have a protective effect in older people
RE
10:38aCanopy growth says despite near-term headwinds, businesses are showing renewed momentum- conf call
RE
10:37aCanopy growth expects gross margins to improve in coming qtrs as cost savings ramp but there could continue to be some volatility in the near term- conf call
RE
10:36aEU to blacklist Belarus airline ahead of economic sanctions, diplomats say
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ASTRAZENECA PLC : What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
2World stocks hit another record, oil up in big data week
3Daimler to pay Nokia patent fees, ending German legal spat
4SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY : OPEC, Russia seen gaining more power with Shell Dutch ruling
5Tesla's vehicle price increases due to supply chain pressure, Musk says

HOT NEWS