U.S. construction spending rises moderately in April

The Commerce Department said on Tuesday that construction spending rose 0.2% after surging 1.0% in March. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast construction spending gaining 0.5%. Construction spending, which accounts for about 4% of gross domestic product, jumped 9.8% on a year-on-year basis in April.

Spending on private construction projects rose 0.4%, lifted by investment in single-family homebuilding. Demand for housing remains robust, though expensive building materials, especially lumber, are constraining builders' ability to ramp up construction.

The government reported last month a plunge in homebuilding in April, with the number of houses authorized for construction but not yet started increasing to the highest level since 1999.

Outlays on residential projects increased 1.0% in April. Spending on private nonresidential construction like gas and oil well drilling dropped 0.5% in April.

Business investment in nonresidential structures fell in the first quarter for the sixth straight quarter as a rebound in mining exploration, shafts and wells was offset by a drop in commercial and healthcare buildings.

Spending on public construction projects fell 0.6% in April. State and local government outlays slipped 0.2%, while federal government spending declined 6.2%.

