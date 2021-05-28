Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.S. consumer inflation surges in April

05/28/2021 | 08:49am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Shoppers browse in a supermarket while wearing masks in St Louis

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. consumer prices accelerated in the year to April, with a measure of underlying inflation blowing past the Federal Reserve's 2% target, reflecting pent-up demand as the economy reopens, supply constraints and technical factors.

Consumer prices as measured by the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, excluding the volatile food and energy components, increased 0.7% last month after gaining 0.4% in March, the Commerce Department said on Friday. In the 12 months through April, the so-called core PCE price index vaulted 3.1%. That followed a 1.9% year-on-year gain in March.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the core PCE price index rising 0.6% in April and surging 2.9% year-on-year. The core PCE price index is the Fed's preferred inflation measure.

(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Alison Williams)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:51aBoeing working with FAA in new snag to Dreamliner deliveries
RE
08:50aPakistan keeps key interest rate unchanged at 7% - central bank
RE
08:50aU.S. Consumer Spending Rose 0.5% in April
DJ
08:49aU.S. consumer inflation surges in April
RE
08:42aTotalEnergies says limited by legal framework on Myanmar action
RE
08:41aChina's Meituan sees losses mount in first quarter
RE
08:32aStocks push for record high on $6 trillion U.S. spending hopes
RE
08:28aMeme stocks AMC, GameStop poised to end strong week on a high
RE
08:25aSummer's about to start in America. So is sticker shock
RE
08:25aPM KRIVOKAPIć - PMQS : The first and basic criterion for employment and promotion is the competence of candidates
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Dollar edges up ahead of inflation data; yuan hits new three-year high
2PROSUS N.V. : PROSUS : Buy rating from Barclays
3ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC : Royal Dutch Shell advance notice of Q2 2021 results announcement
4SOLUTIONS 30 SE : SOLUTIONS 30 : Managers transactions
5AFTERPAY LIMITED : AFTERPAY : Klarna's quarterly transaction value nearly doubles in Q1

HOT NEWS