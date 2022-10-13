Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

U.S. consumer prices increase more than expected in September; weekly jobless claims rise

10/13/2022 | 08:46am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Career center reopens for in-person appointments in Kentucky

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S consumer prices increased more than expected in September and underlying inflation pressures continued to build up, reinforcing expectations that the Federal Reserve will deliver a fourth 75-basis points interest rate hike next month.

The consumer price index rose 0.4% last month after gaining 0.1% in August, the Labor Department said on Thursday. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the CPI climbing 0.2%.

In the 12 months through September, the CPI increased 8.2% after rising 8.3% in August. The annual CPI peaked at 9.1% in June, which was the biggest advance since November 1981.

Despite the continued moderation as supply chains ease and oil prices retreat from the highs seen in the spring, inflation is running way above the Fed's 2% target.

Gasoline prices have likely bottomed following last week's decision by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies to cut oil production. Russia's war against Ukraine poses an upside risk to food prices.

Stubbornly high inflation and a tight labor market allow the U.S. central bank to maintain its aggressive monetary policy stance for a while. The government last week reported solid job growth in September, with the unemployment rate falling back to a pre-pandemic low of 3.5% from 3.7% in August.

Financial markets have almost priced in another three-quarters of a percentage point rate increase at the Fed's Nov. 1-2 policy meeting, according to CME's FedWatch Tool.

The Fed has since March hiked its policy rate from near zero to the current range of 3.00% to 3.25%. Minutes of the Fed's Sept. 20-21 meeting published on Wednesday showed policymakers "expected inflation pressures to persist in the near term."

Excluding the volatile food and energy components, the CPI climbed 0.6% in September after rising 0.6% in August. The so-called core CPI jumped 6.6% in the 12 months through September. The core CPI rose 6.3% year-on-year in August.

Underlying inflation is being largely driven by higher costs for rental accommodation. Government data on Wednesday showed the weakest reading in producer core goods prices in nearly 2-1/2 years in September. The pass through from producer to consumer inflation could, however, probably take a while.

Some of the inflation pressures are coming from the tight labor market. A second report from the Labor Department on Thursday showed the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits increased moderately last week. Initial claims for state unemployment benefits rose 9,000 to a seasonally adjusted 228,000 for the week ended Oct. 8.

Economists had forecast 225,000 applications for the latest week. The labor market remains tight. There were 1.7 job openings for every unemployed person on the last day of August, and layoffs also remain low.

The Fed's September meeting minutes also showed policymakers "anticipated that the supply and demand imbalances in the labor market would gradually diminish," and "that the transition toward a softer labor market would be accompanied by an increase in the unemployment rate."

(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -1.26% 0.6189 Delayed Quote.-13.71%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.72% 1.11764 Delayed Quote.-18.97%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.86% 0.7168 Delayed Quote.-8.41%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.49% 0.96484 Delayed Quote.-14.64%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.07% 0.012175 Delayed Quote.-9.47%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.65% 91.61 Delayed Quote.22.97%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -1.28% 0.55282 Delayed Quote.-18.34%
WTI -0.93% 86.162 Delayed Quote.17.63%
Latest news "Economy"
08:53aU.S. scrambles $60mln to aid struggling families in Tunisia
RE
08:53aWalgreens administered 35 mln covid vaccinations in fiscal 2022:…
RE
08:53aIndia axes rule on Kashmir voting rights after political parties' outcry
RE
08:52aImf's georgieva says imf still has slightly over $700 billion to…
RE
08:52aInflation biggest threat to German economy, must be addressed - Finance Minister
RE
08:52aImf's georgieva says risk of global recession is now 25%…
RE
08:52aIKEA lets around 10,000 staff go in Russia -AFP
RE
08:50aPutin touts Turkey gas hub while Europe frets over supply
RE
08:50aSudan rebels hand over prisoners of war, boosting ongoing talks
RE
08:49aU.S. CPI Rose 0.4% in September
DJ
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Asian stocks weaken as Fed, BoE fuel uncertainty before U.S. CPI data
2TSMC Q3 profit jumps 80%, beats market expectations
3Japan Inc strongly backs defence spending, many firms near limit on wea..
4French lawmakers vote special tax on dividends of large companies makin..
5German Inflation Confirmed at Highest Level in More Than 70 Years -- Up..

HOT NEWS