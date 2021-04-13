Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.S. consumer prices post biggest gain in over 8-1/2 years

04/13/2021 | 09:51am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: U.S. currency is seen in this picture illustration

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. consumer prices rose by the most in more than 8-1/2 years in March as increased vaccinations and massive fiscal stimulus unleashed pent-up demand, kicking off what most economists expect will be a brief period of higher inflation.

The report from the Labor Department on Tuesday also showed a firming in underlying prices last month as strong demand bumps against supply constraints. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and many economists view higher inflation as transitory, with supply chains expected to adapt and become more efficient. Significant slack still remains in the economy.

The consumer price index jumped 0.6% last month, the largest gain since August 2012, after rising 0.4% in February. Gasoline prices soared 9.1%, accounting for nearly half of increase in the CPI last month. That followed a 6.4% increase in February. Food prices edged up 0.1% last month. The cost of food consumed at and away from home also rose 0.1%.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the CPI advancing 0.5%. In the 12 months through March, the CPI surged 2.6%. That was the largest gain since August 2018 and followed a 1.7% increase in February. The jump mostly reflected the dropping of last spring's weak readings from the calculation.

U.S. stocks were little changed at the open. The dollar slipped against a basket of currencies. U.S. Treasury prices were lower.

Excluding the volatile food and energy components, the CPI increased 0.3% after nudging up 0.1% in February. The largest gain in seven months in the so-called core CPI was driven by a rise in rents, higher motor vehicle insurance costs as well as more expensive recreation and household furnishings. But apparel prices fell as did costs related to education.

The core CPI increased 1.6% on a year-on-year basis after rising 1.3% in February. The Fed tracks the core personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index for its 2% inflation target, a flexible average. The core PCE price index is at 1.5%.

The government reported last week that producer prices surged in March. That was in sync with several business surveys showing an acceleration in cost pressures, largely related to bottle-necks in the supply chain amid worker absenteeism because of the pandemic.

That has left manufacturers grappling with acute shortages of basic materials, rising commodities prices and difficulties in transporting finished goods.

Fractured supply chains, together with nearly $6 trillion in government relief since the COVID-19 pandemic barreled through the United States in March 2020 are seen igniting price pressures. In addition, the Fed has slashed its benchmark overnight interest rate to near zero and is pumping money into the economy through monthly bond purchases.

But labor market slack could make it harder for companies to pass on the higher production costs to consumers. Employment remains 8.4 million below its peak in February 2020.

(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani, Editing by Andrea Ricci)

By Lucia Mutikani


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.06% 0.76237 Delayed Quote.-0.94%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.08% 1.37459 Delayed Quote.0.25%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.06% 0.79558 Delayed Quote.1.57%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.22% 1.19408 Delayed Quote.-2.61%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.47% 0.013274 Delayed Quote.-2.26%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.06% 0.70378 Delayed Quote.-2.00%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:56aUganda sees local jobs bonanza after signing of key oil deals
RE
09:56aOil prices rise after robust China data, Middle East tension
RE
09:54aFacebook oversight board widens scope to rule on content left up on platform
RE
09:51aU.S. consumer prices post biggest gain in over 8-1/2 years
RE
09:50aFacebook oversight board widens scope to rule on content left up on platform
RE
09:35aOPEC raises 2021 oil demand growth forecast on hope pandemic wanes
RE
09:34aS&P 500 muted after strong inflation data
RE
09:34aS&P 500 muted after strong inflation data
RE
09:32aAnalysts cut Air Canada's PT after government agrees on equity stake
RE
09:30aINSTANT VIEW-Bank of England's Haldane to quit this year
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1As Biden works to fix chips shortage, Intel promises help for automakers
2Bitcoin hits record before landmark Coinbase listing on Nasdaq
3Singapore's Grab strikes $40 billion deal in record SPAC merger
4ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED : China's revamp of Ant dents investor appetite for IPO revival
5STOXX 600 : Global shares steady as investors await U.S. inflation data

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ