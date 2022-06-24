U.S. consumer sentiment falls to record low, inflation outlook improves

June 24 (Reuters) - U.S. consumer sentiment fell to a record
low in June, but Americans saw a marginal improvement in the
outlook for inflation, a survey showed on Friday, a rare silver
lining for Federal Reserve policymakers as they assess how
quickly they need to raise interest rates this year.
The University of Michigan said its final consumer sentiment
index reading for the month fell to 50.0 from 55.2 in May on the
persistence of high inflation and rising fears of an economic
slowdown. That compared with a preliminary reading of 50.2
earlier in June.
The survey's one-year inflation expectation was unchanged
from May at 5.3%, but ticked down from a preliminary June
reading of 5.4%. The five-year inflation outlook edged up to
3.1% from 3.0% in May, but was down from 3.3% earlier in June.
A poor preliminary reading two weeks ago, along with other
worrying inflation data on the same day, caused the U.S. central
bank to pivot to delivering a bigger-than-expected rate hike of
75 basis points last week on worries that inflation expectations
were beginning to become unmoored.
The Fed has since signaled it will raise its benchmark
overnight interest rate by either 50 or 75 basis points at its
next policy meeting in July in a bid to more decisively dent
inflation, calling that battle "unconditional."
The moderation in inflation expectations - particularly at
the 5-year horizon - triggered a drop in yields on the Treasury
securities most sensitive to Fed policy expectations.
The yield on the 2-year note dropped by as much
as 10 basis points in the moments after the University of
Michigan data was released. It was last at 3.04% versus 3.02%
late on Thursday but still down 5 basis points from the day's
high.
Interest rate futures also reacted following the report,
with contracts tied to the Fed's July policy meeting now
reflecting a 83.4% probability of another 75-basis-point rate
hike versus 93.3% on Thursday. The likelihood of the Fed scaling
back that pace to 50 basis points at its mid-September meeting
was further solidified by the data.
(Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir and Dan Burns; Editing by Paul
Simao)