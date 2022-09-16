Advanced search
U.S. consumer sentiment rises in September; inflation expectations fall

09/16/2022 | 10:20am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A retail store advertising a full time job on its open door in Oceanside, California

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. consumer sentiment improved moderately in September, while households' inflation expectations declined amid lower gasoline prices, a survey released on Friday showed.

The University of Michigan's preliminary September reading on the overall index on consumer sentiment came in at 59.5, up from 58.6 in the prior month. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a preliminary reading of 60.0 in September.

The survey's reading of one-year inflation expectations dropped to 4.6%, the lowest since September 2021, from 4.8% in August. The survey's five-year inflation outlook slipped to 2.8%, the lowest since July 2021, from 2.9% in August.

(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Paul Simao)


© Reuters 2022
