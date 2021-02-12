Log in
U.S. consumer sentiment slips in early February

02/12/2021 | 10:07am EST
WASHINGTON, Feb 12 (Reuters) - U.S. consumer sentiment unexpectedly fell in early February as households remained worried about the economy, despite expectations for additional fiscal stimulus.

The University of Michigan said on Friday its consumer sentiment index slipped to 76.2 in the first half of this month from a final reading of 79 in January. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the index little changed at 80.8. "More surprising was the finding that consumers, despite the expected passage of a massive stimulus bill, viewed prospects for the national economy less favorably in early February than last month," the University of Michigan said in a statement. (Reporting by Lucia Mutikani)


© Reuters 2021
