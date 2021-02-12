U.S. consumer sentiment slips in early February

WASHINGTON, Feb 12 (Reuters) - U.S. consumer sentiment
unexpectedly fell in early February as households remained
worried about the economy, despite expectations for additional
fiscal stimulus.
The University of Michigan said on Friday its consumer
sentiment index slipped to 76.2 in the first half of this month
from a final reading of 79 in January. Economists polled by
Reuters had forecast the index little changed at 80.8.
"More surprising was the finding that consumers, despite the
expected passage of a massive stimulus bill, viewed prospects
for the national economy less favorably in early February than
last month," the University of Michigan said in a statement.
(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani)