Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.S. consumer spending falls in December; inflation increases

01/28/2022 | 08:47am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Black Friday sales begin at the King of Prussia shopping mall in Pennsylvania

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. consumer spending fell in December, suggesting the economy lost speed heading into the new year amid snarled supply chains and raging COVID-19 infections, while annual inflation increased at a pace last seen in the early 1980s.

The Commerce Department said on Friday consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of U.S. economic activity, dropped 0.6% last month after gaining 0.4% in November. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast consumer spending declining 0.6%.

The data was included in the advance gross domestic product report for the fourth quarter published on Thursday. The economy grew at a 6.9% annualized rate last quarter, accelerating from the July-September quarter's 2.3% pace.

That boosted growth in 2021 to 5.7%, the strongest since 1984. The economy contracted 3.4% in 2020.

Consumer spending dropped, likely the result of Americans starting their holiday shopping in October for fear of empty shelves at stores because of rampant shortages of goods, including motor vehicles. Skyrocketing coronavirus infections driven by the Omicron variant also reduced traffic to places like restaurants and bars, as well as other high contact venues.

The shortages owing to overstretched supply chains kept inflation elevated last month. The personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index increased 0.4% after rising 0.6% in November. In the 12 months through December, the PCE price index increased 5.8%. That was the largest advance since 1982 and followed a 5.7% year-on-year increase in November.

Excluding the volatile food and energy components, the PCE price index rose 0.5% after a similar gain in November. The so-called core PCE price index accelerated 4.9% year-on-year in December, the biggest rise since 1983. The core PCE price index increased 4.7% in the 12 months through November.

Inflation is running way above the Federal Reserve's flexible 2% target. The Fed on Wednesday said it was likely to raise interest rates in March.

(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.69% 0.69898 Delayed Quote.-1.93%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.11% 1.3404 Delayed Quote.-0.47%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.10% 0.783 Delayed Quote.-0.13%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.01% 1.115 Delayed Quote.-1.14%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.22% 0.013324 Delayed Quote.-0.54%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.52% 0.65554 Delayed Quote.-2.57%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:46aNasdaq futures turn positive after December core PCE data
RE
08:44aUK company liquidations surge to record high in late 2021
RE
08:42aU.S. consumer spending falls in December; inflation increases
RE
08:41aEngland's COVID R number drops again - UKHSA
RE
08:40aGold set for weekly loss as dollar thrives on U.S. rate hike talk
RE
08:36aRobinhood shares slump to lowest level since IPO
RE
08:33aTurkey keeps lira in check with low-key interventions-sources
RE
08:33aTurkey central bank likely spent $600 mln to $1 bln in fx reserv…
RE
08:33aTurkey central bank continued smaller-scale market interventions…
RE
08:33aFED NEEDS TO TAKE FOOT 'A LITTLE BIT' OFF THE GAS : Kashkari
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks slump again as January rout rumbles on
2Fiscal stimulus powers U.S. economy in 2021 to its best performance sin..
3FCC revokes China Unicom's authorization to operate in U.S
4LVMH : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Buy rating
5Nokia Oyj : , China Mobile and MediaTek achieve new 5G Standalone speed..

HOT NEWS