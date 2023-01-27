Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

U.S. consumer spending falls; inflation cooling

01/27/2023 | 08:39am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Black Friday sales begin at the King of Prussia shopping mall

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. consumer spending fell in December, putting the economy on a lower growth path heading into 2023, while inflation continued to subside, which could give the Federal Reserve room to further slow the pace of its interest rate hikes next week.

Consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of U.S. economic activity, dropped 0.2% last month, the Commerce Department said on Friday. Data for November was revised lower to show spending slipping 0.1% instead gaining 0.1% as previously reported. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast consumer spending dipping 0.1%.

The data was included in the advance fourth-quarter gross domestic product report published on Thursday, which showed consumer spending maintaining a solid pace of growth and helping the economy to expand at a 2.9% annualized rate.

The weak handover to 2023 raises the risks of a recession by the second half of the year, but also reduces the need for the U.S. central bank to maintain an overly aggressive monetary policy stance. The Fed's fastest rate hiking cycle since the 1980s has pushed the housing market into recession and manufacturing is in the early stages of a downturn.

Higher borrowing costs have undercut demand for goods, which tend to be bought on credit. Though growth in spending on services is helping to anchor consumption, some households, especially those with lower incomes, have depleted savings accumulated during the COVID-19 pandemic, limiting the scope of gains.

The personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index edged up 0.1% last month after a similar gain in November. In the 12 months through December, the PCE price index increased 5.0% after advancing 5.5% in November.

Excluding the volatile food and energy components, the PCE price index rose 0.3% after climbing 0.2% in November. The so-called core PCE price index rose 4.4% on a year-on-year basis in December after increasing 4.7% in November.

The Fed tracks the PCE price indexes for monetary policy. Other inflation measures have also slowed down significantly.

The Fed last year raised its policy rate by 425 basis points from near zero to a 4.25%-4.50% range, the highest since late 2007. Financial markets have priced in a 25-basis point rate increase at the central bank's Jan. 31-Feb. 1 meeting, according to CME's FedWatch Tool.

(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Dan Burns)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.08% 0.7112 Delayed Quote.4.30%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.29% 1.2373 Delayed Quote.2.60%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.05% 0.75051 Delayed Quote.1.24%
CME GROUP 16.67% 0.035 End-of-day quote.16.67%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.18% 1.0868 Delayed Quote.2.04%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.20% 0.012261 Delayed Quote.1.50%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.06% 0.64893 Delayed Quote.2.06%
Latest news "Economy"
09:01aPutin discusses Russia's claim to giant chunk of Arctic Ocean seabed
RE
09:00aTurkey summons Danish envoy over planned Copenhagen protest
RE
08:59aItalian Design Brands aims to launch IPO in Q2 - sources
RE
08:54aKey US inflationary gauge continues downward trend
AN
08:51aSalesforce appoints new board directors amid activist investor pressure
RE
08:51aU.S. Personal Spending Fell 0.2% in December
DJ
08:50aFrench sugar maker Tereos appeals against river spill fine
RE
08:50aMacron campaign accounts cleared by French audit body
RE
08:39aU.S. consumer spending falls; inflation cooling
RE
08:38aPerella Weinberg puts employee in insider trading probe on leave -sources
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Rising interest rates have a sting in the tail for Europe's banks
2India's Adani kicks off $2.45 billion share sale while under short-sell..
3Asian shares at 9-month high after resilient U.S economic data
4Bill Ackman says Hindenburg's report on Adani Group 'highly credible'
5Vestas announces preliminary full-year 2022 figures and financial outlo..

HOT NEWS