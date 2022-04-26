Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.S. consumer watchdog chief to push competition, scrutinize Big Tech

04/26/2022 | 06:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Signage is seen at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) headquarters in Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) will promote industry competition and scrutinize the outsized influence Big Tech firms have in the marketplace, its director will tell the Senate Banking Committee during a hearing on Tuesday, according to prepared testimony the committee published on Monday afternoon.

Rohit Chopra, who was sworn-in as CFPB director in October, is planning initiatives that will identify ways to lower barriers to entry and increase the pool of firms competing for customers based on quality, price, and service, according to the testimony.

"We are especially interested in ways that small financial institutions can leverage technology and systems...to capture market share while still preserving their relationship banking model," he will say.

He will also tell lawmakers a proposal on open banking and small business lending data will be issued in a "timely fashion." Open banking allows third-party internet-based applications to compete with big banks by accessing a customer's accounts to make payments, among other services.

Chopra, a longtime consumer advocate tapped by Democratic President Joe Biden to crackdown on predatory lending and inequities in the consumer finance system, will appear before members of the Senate banking on Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. EDT (1400 GMT). He will also appear before the House Financial Services Committee on Wednesday for another round of testimony.

The CFPB has been a political lightening rod since its creation following the 2009 financial crisis. Democrats believe the agency is critical in protecting consumers and in bolstering Biden's agenda to address racial inequity and wealth inequality issues, while Republicans say the agency is too powerful and unaccountable.

Chopra is likely to face questions from Democrats on his competition push; his focus on lenders' junk fees, including services like overdrafts and credit card late payments; and his efforts to stamp out abuses around loan servicing and credit reporting.

Republican members of the Senate Banking panel are expected to rebuke Chopra for his agency's enforcement activity around repeat offenders as well as broad requests for information on new financial technology firms, arguing such moves can stifle innovation and burden companies, analysts say.

"I'd anticipate lawmaker questions about what actions the CFPB has taken so far around medical debt, overdraft fees, credit reporting errors, and other problems facing consumers," said Michael Litt, a director with U.S. PIRG, a Washington-based consumer advocate group.

Republicans are also likely to criticize Chopra for his involvement in a public fight in December over who should set the agenda for banking watchdog the U.S. Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), of which Chopra is a board member. The spat led to the premature resignation of the bank regulator's Republican chair.

Isaac Boltansky, director of policy research for financial firm BTIG, said he expects Chopra to emphasize the need for more scrutiny of rapidly growing products such as "buy-now, pay-later" companies(BNPL) after the CFPB requested information in December from five such companies on their business practices. Critics have said the financing products are putting consumers at risk.

(Reporting by Katanga Johnson in Washington; Editing by Michelle Price and Aurora Ellis)

By Katanga Johnson


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:28aChina's Huawei braces for tough year with external risks adding to sanction challenges
RE
06:27aU.S. Supreme Court weighs 'remain in Mexico' immigration dispute
RE
06:24aShrinking U.S. Stinger missile supply faces re-stocking challenges
RE
06:23aGE expects full-year earnings at lower end of forecast
RE
06:22aGold climbs, supported by growth, inflation concerns
RE
06:21a'Too early' to say if Poland will seek EU approval for more coal subsidies - minister
RE
06:18aJapan's NTT plans to appoint vice president Akira Shimada to be new president - Nikkei
RE
06:17aAnalysis-France's fragmented left poses new risk for Macron
RE
06:16aAnalysis-France's fragmented left poses new risk for Macron
RE
06:14aPepsiCo raises revenue forecast boosted by higher prices
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Musk gets Twitter for $44 billion, to cheers and fears of 'free speech'..
2Chip startups using light instead of wires gaining speed and investment..
3Banco Santander S A : Q1 2022 Financial Report
4Facebook-owner Meta to open first physical store in metaverse bet
5Q1 2022 interim report January-March

HOT NEWS