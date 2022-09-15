U.S. consumer watchdog plans to regulate 'buy-now, pay-later' companies

Sept 15 (Reuters) - The U.S. Consumer Financial Protection
Bureau (CFPB) plans to start regulating “buy-now, pay-later”
(BNPL) companies like Klarna and Affirm Holdings due to
worries their fast-growing financing products are harming
consumers, the agency said on Thursday.
The watchdog, which does not currently oversee BNPL
companies or products, will issue guidance or a rule to align
sector standards with those of credit card companies, it said.
The agency also said it would implement appropriate supervisory
examinations.
The development will be a blow for the sector which is
already under pressure due to rising funding costs and lower
American consumer spending during soaring inflation.
It also marks a major offensive for CFPB director Rohit
Chopra, who has pledged to scrutinize tech-driven companies as
they increasingly encroach on the traditional financial sector.
"In the U.S., we have generally had a separation between
banking and commerce, but as big tech-style business practices
are adopted in the payments and financial services arena, that
separation can go out the door," he told reporters.
PANDEMIC POPULARIZED BUY-NOW, PAY LATER COMPANIES
BNPL services, which allow consumers to split purchase
payments into installments, exploded in popularity as Americans
turned to online shopping during the coronavirus pandemic.
Providers charge online retailers a fee for each transaction.
Following an inquiry last year, the CFPB found that BNPL
providers Affirm Holdings, Block's Afterpay, Klarna,
PayPal and Australia's Zip Co originated a
combined 180 million loans in 2021, totaling $24.2 billion, a
more than 200% increase from 2019.
The CFPB in its report, however, said it was concerned their
products could pose risks to consumers, highlighting a lack of
standardized disclosures across the five companies surveyed and
the potential for consumers to become overextended.
In particular, the CFPB said because BNPL providers do not
give data to credit reporting agencies, lenders might have an
incomplete picture of a borrower's liabilities, including BNPL
loans at rival companies.
The agency also pointed to customer data collection as a
consumer risk, and said it would start identifying data
surveillance practices BNPL companies should avoid.
The CFPB was created in the wake of the 2008 financial
crisis to crackdown on predatory lenders, such as mortgage
companies and payday lenders.
While the agency has not traditionally overseen BNPL
companies, Chopra told Reuters in July he believes he has the
power to regulate companies' activities when they are similar to
those of traditional financial services firms.
BNPL companies are likely to fight that assertion, however.
Share prices of public “buy-now, pay-later” companies have
been under pressure this year, with Affirm down more than 75%
and Zip down 79%. Klarna's valuation plunged around 85% in July.
