U.S. consumer watchdog proposes small business lending data rules

WASHINGTON, Sept 1 (Reuters) - The U.S. Consumer Financial
Protection Bureau (CFPB) on Wednesday proposed new requirements
for financial institutions to collect and report data on small
businesses' access to credit in a bid to boost transparency and
fair lending.
The proposed rule would require financial institutions
report the amount and type of small business credit applied for
and extended, demographic information about small business
credit applicants, and key elements of the price of the credit
offered, the consumer watchdog said in a statement.
The requirements are a long-awaited part of the broader Wall
Street reforms in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis. They
would apply to a wide range of products, including term loans,
lines of credit, credit cards and merchant cash advances, the
CFPB said.
The proposed plan will be open to public comment for 90 days
before the agency finalizes the rule.
(Reporting by Chris Prentice and Pete Schroeder; Editing by
David Gregorio)