U.S. consumer watchdog says it will scrutinize banks' 'blockbuster' overdraft fees

Dec 1 (Reuters) - The U.S. Consumer Financial Protection
Bureau (CFPB) will issue new guidance aimed at curbing banks'
reliance on fees from overdraft and non-sufficient funds (NSF)
facilities that lenders impose on consumers, its top official
said on Wednesday.
Rohit Chopra added that he has also tasked the regulator's
bank examiners with prioritizing lenders that over-rely on such
fees, of which banks netted $69 billion in the third quarter.
The agency also hopes that impending data-sharing rule
changes aimed at boosting competition among lenders will make it
easier for consumers to dump banks that overcharge them.
"The (consumer watchdog) is considering a range of
regulatory interventions to help restore meaningful competition
in this part of the checking market, rather than allowing large
institutions to rely on overdraft and non-sufficient revenue
fees forever," Chopra said.
Chopra pointed out that a "blockbuster" third quarter far
outstripped the $15 billion netted in 2019.
Also on Wednesday, Capital One Financial said it
would eliminate all overdraft and NSF fees for consumers, ending
a practice that drew the ire of U.S. lawmakers at a Senate
hearing earlier this year.
Customers will have to choose if they want to opt for the
free overdraft protection service, Chief Executive Officer
Richard Fairbank said in a memo, and have to show a pattern of
steady deposits to be eligible for it.
"Many in the market are anticipating that other large banks
will also call it quits (on overdraft fees). The CFPB is not
holding out hope that this will happen quickly," Chopra added.
Industry groups criticized any potential move by the CFPB to
introduce "stifling" rules that may hinder competition and
innovation that benefit American consumers.
"Outside of overdraft, few options remain for consumers to
meet their short-term liquidity needs within the well-regulated,
well-supervised banking system," said Richard Hunt, who leads
the Washington-based Consumer Bankers Association.
