Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.S. consumers expect to spend more on rent and other bills, NY Fed survey finds

03/08/2021 | 11:00am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

March 8 (Reuters) - U.S. consumers said they expect to spend substantially more on rent, gas and other essentials over the next year, a sign some people are expecting key costs to rise as the economy continues to heal from the crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic, according to a survey released Monday by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

Consumers said they expect gas prices to rise by a median 9.6% over the next year, up from 6.2% in January. It was the fifth straight month of increase and a new high for the survey, which launched in 2013. Similarly, rent is expected to increase by a median of 9.0% over the next year, up from 6.4% in January.

Respondents also raised their expectations for how much food, medical care and college will cost over the next year.

A drop in coronavirus infections, the distribution of vaccines and expectations for additional fiscal support is raising hopes that the U.S. economy could be poised for a robust recovery this year. Investors expecting stronger inflation are moving into riskier assets, leading to a rise in long-term Treasury yields.

Some investors worried about inflation have speculated the Fed would move to lower long-term borrowing costs by adjusting its bond-buying program. But Fed officials signaled last week that they view the rise in long-term yields as a sign of growing optimism about the economy and do not expect to adjust monetary support in the near future. Fed officials will meet again for a policy-setting meeting on March 16 and 17.

The New York Fed's survey is based on a rotating panel of about 1,300 households.

Median inflation expectations over the next year rose slightly to 3.1% in February, reaching the highest level since July 2014. Projections for inflation at the three-year horizon stayed flat at 3.0%, according to the monthly Survey of Consumer Expectations. (Reporting by Jonnelle Marte; Editing by Andrea Ricci)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:04aDollar hits three-and-a-half month high on firmer U.S. yields
RE
11:04aRepublican U.S. Senator Blunt decides not to seek reelection in 2022
RE
11:03aRush to bitcoin? Not so fast, say keepers of corporate coffers
RE
11:03aEXPLAINER : Bitcoin on your balance sheet? Here's what you need to know
RE
11:01aDollar hits 3-1/2 month high on firmer U.S. yields
RE
11:00aChinese State Broadcaster CGTN Fined 225,000 Stg By UK Regulator - FT
RE
11:00aBoE's Bailey urges "cautionary realism" about post-COVID recovery
RE
11:00aU.S. consumers expect to spend more on rent and other bills, NY Fed survey finds
RE
10:52aBIDEN TO MEET ON WITH CEOS OF JNJ, MERCK AT WHITE HOUSE ON WEDNESDAY : official
RE
10:50aYellen says COVID-19 having 'extremely unfair' impact on women's income, jobs
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Tech weighs on stocks as yields ring inflation alarm
2VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating
3PANASONIC CORPORATION : PANASONIC TO BUY BLUE YONDER FOR $6.5 BILLION IN BIGGEST DEAL SINCE 2011: Nikkei
4Chinese electric vehicle maker Xpeng's fourth-quarter net loss narrows 42%
5DOLLAR INDEX : Dollar hits three-and-a-half month high on firmer U.S. yields

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ