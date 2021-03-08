U.S. consumers expect to spend more on rent and other bills, NY Fed survey finds

March 8 (Reuters) - U.S. consumers said they expect to spend
substantially more on rent, gas and other essentials over the
next year, a sign some people are expecting key costs to rise as
the economy continues to heal from the crisis caused by the
coronavirus pandemic, according to a survey released Monday by
the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.
Consumers said they expect gas prices to rise by a median
9.6% over the next year, up from 6.2% in January. It was the
fifth straight month of increase and a new high for the survey,
which launched in 2013. Similarly, rent is expected to increase
by a median of 9.0% over the next year, up from 6.4% in January.
Respondents also raised their expectations for how much
food, medical care and college will cost over the next year.
A drop in coronavirus infections, the distribution of
vaccines and expectations for additional fiscal support is
raising hopes that the U.S. economy could be poised for a robust
recovery this year. Investors expecting stronger inflation are
moving into riskier assets, leading to a rise in long-term
Treasury yields.
Some investors worried about inflation have speculated the
Fed would move to lower long-term borrowing costs by adjusting
its bond-buying program. But Fed officials signaled last week
that they view the rise in long-term yields as a sign of growing
optimism about the economy and do not expect to adjust monetary
support in the near future. Fed officials will meet
again for a policy-setting meeting on March 16 and 17.
The New York Fed's survey is based on a rotating panel of
about 1,300 households.
Median inflation expectations over the next year rose
slightly to 3.1% in February, reaching the highest level since
July 2014. Projections for inflation at the three-year horizon
stayed flat at 3.0%, according to the monthly Survey of Consumer
Expectations.
(Reporting by Jonnelle Marte; Editing by Andrea Ricci)