U.S. consumers less pessimistic about finances but overall expectations weak, survey shows

Sept 14 (Reuters) - U.S. consumers are feeling slightly less
pessimistic about the housing market and their finances, but
overall expectations about the labor market, income and spending
remain weak when compared to pre-pandemic levels, according to a
survey released on Monday by the New York Federal Reserve.
Most notably, consumers in all demographic groups reported a
more positive outlook on the housing market, which has been
supported by low interest rates. Respondents said in August that
they expected home prices to grow by a median of 2.8% over the
next year, up from 2% in July and approaching the 2019 average
of 3%.
Perceptions about the labor market were mixed. In a sign of
optimism, consumers said they felt they had a better chance of
finding a new job after losing their current position, with the
perceived odds rising to 50.7% in August from 48.9% in July -
but remaining well below the 2019 average of 59.9%.
And the perceived chances of becoming unemployed over the
next year increased for the second straight month to a mean of
18% in August, up from 16% in July and 13.8% in February. Fear
of becoming unemployed increased the most for people without
college degrees and with household incomes below $50,000.
Six months into the recession triggered by the coronavirus
pandemic, the labor market is starting to show signs of scarring
as retirements rise and more furloughs become permanent layoffs.
Median earnings growth expected for the next year remained
unchanged at 2.0% in August, below its 2019 average level of
2.3%, according to the survey.
Median inflation expectations over the next year increased
by 0.1 percentage point in August to 3.0%, and the outlook for
inflation over the next three years increased by 0.3 percentage
point to 3.0%.
The survey of consumer expectations is a monthly poll based
on a rotating panel of 1,300 households.
(Reporting by Jonnelle Marte
Editing by Paul Simao)