Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.S. core capital good orders beat expectations in September

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/27/2020 | 08:34am EDT

WASHINGTON, Oct 27 (Reuters) - New orders for key U.S.-made capital goods rose more than expected in September, wrapping up a quarter of potentially record growth in business spending and the overall economy, thanks to fiscal stimulus aimed at softening the blow from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Orders for non-defense capital goods excluding aircraft, a closely watched proxy for business spending plans, increased 1.0% last month, the Commerce Department said on Tuesday. Data for August was revised higher to show these so-called core capital goods orders increasing 2.1% instead of 1.9% as previously estimated.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast core capital goods orders increasing 0.5%. (Reporting by Lucia Mutikani Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)


share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:50aHarley profit beats as shipments rise from pandemic lows, costs fall
RE
08:50aMexico Posts $4.38 Billion September Trade Surplus
DJ
08:50aRolls-Royce rescue plan flies as shareholders back £2 billion rights issue
RE
08:40aElaborate Somali insurgent tax system collects almost as much as government
RE
08:39aDollar struggles as U.S. election uncertainty offsets COVID-19 concerns
RE
08:38aWall Street set to rise after Monday's selloff as earnings take center stage
RE
08:36aWall St set to rise after Monday's selloff as earnings take center stage
RE
08:36aTeck Resources profit misses estimates as prices of steelmaking coal tumble
RE
08:36aPfizer not yet ready to release COVID-19 vaccine data
RE
08:34aU.S. core capital good orders beat expectations in September
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Investors line up for Ant Group's record $34.4 billion IPO
2'Time is very short' Britain says as EU's Barnier heads to London
3HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : to revamp business model as lower interest rates hit profit
4AMS AG : AMS : Says 3Q Revenue, Adjusted EBIT Margin Are at Top End of Guidance
5TECAN GROUP LTD. : Tecan to expand U.S. pipette tip manufacturing for COVID-19 testing supported through a $32..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group