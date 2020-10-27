U.S. core capital good orders beat expectations in September

WASHINGTON, Oct 27 (Reuters) - New orders for key U.S.-made
capital goods rose more than expected in September, wrapping up
a quarter of potentially record growth in business spending and
the overall economy, thanks to fiscal stimulus aimed at
softening the blow from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Orders for non-defense capital goods excluding aircraft, a
closely watched proxy for business spending plans, increased
1.0% last month, the Commerce Department said on Tuesday. Data
for August was revised higher to show these so-called core
capital goods orders increasing 2.1% instead of 1.9% as
previously estimated.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast core capital goods
orders increasing 0.5%.
