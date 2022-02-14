U.S. corn-based ethanol worse for the climate than gasoline, study finds

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Corn-based ethanol, which for years has
been mixed in huge quantities into gasoline sold at U.S. pumps,
is likely a much bigger contributor to global warming than
straight gasoline, according to a study published Monday.
The study, published in the Proceedings of the National
Academy of Sciences, contradicts previous research commissioned
by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) showing ethanol and
other biofuels to be relatively green.
President Joe Biden's administration is reviewing policies
on biofuels as part of a broader effort to decarbonize the U.S.
economy by 2050 to fight climate change.
“Corn ethanol is not a climate-friendly fuel,” said Dr.
Tyler Lark, assistant scientist at University of
Wisconsin-Madison Center for Sustainability and the Global
Environment and lead author of the study.
The research, which was funded in part by the National
Wildlife Federation and U.S. Department of Energy, found that
ethanol is likely at least 24% more carbon-intensive than
gasoline due to emissions resulting from land use changes to
grow corn, along with processing and combustion.
Geoff Cooper, president and CEO of the Renewable Fuels
Association, the ethanol trade lobby, called the study
"completely fictional and erroneous," arguing the authors used
"worst-case assumptions cherry-picked data."
Under the U.S. Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS), a law enacted
in 2005, the nation's oil refiners are required to mix some 15
billion gallons of corn-based ethanol into the nation's gasoline
annually. The policy was intended to reduce emissions, support
farmers, and cut U.S. dependence on energy imports.
As a result of the mandate, corn cultivation grew 8.7% and
expanded into 6.9 million additional acres of land between 2008
and 2016, the study found. That led to widespread changes in
land use, including the tilling of cropland that would otherwise
have been retired or enrolled in conservation programs and the
planting of existing cropland with more corn, the study found.
Tilling fields releases carbon stored in soil, while other
farming activities, like applying nitrogen fertilizers, also
produce emissions.
A 2019 study https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/17597269.2018.1546488
from the USDA, which has been broadly cited by the biofuel
industry, found that ethanol’s carbon intensity was 39% lower
than gasoline, in part because of carbon sequestration
associated with planting new cropland.
But that research underestimated the emissions impact of
land conversion, Lark said.
USDA did not respond to a request for comment.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, which administers
the nation's biofuel policy, is considering changes to the
program. Under the RFS, Congress set blending requirements
through 2022, but not beyond, giving the EPA authority to impose
reforms. EPA plans https://www.reuters.com/markets/commodities/what-is-stake-us-biofuel-blending-law-2022-beyond-2022-01-11
to propose 2023 requirements in May.
