U.S. corn can stomach hot weather, but not through July -Braun

(Repeats COLUMN originally published on June 16, no changes.
The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a market
analyst for Reuters.)
NAPERVILLE, Ill., June 16 (Reuters) - Temperatures across
the Midwestern United States this week have soared well above
average, in some cases to the highest since 2012, when severe
drought hit the Corn Belt, wrecking crop yields and boosting
prices.
Corn prices have already been near historic 2012 levels with
tighter global supplies and uncertainty in major exporter
Ukraine. Chicago corn futures hit one-month highs Thursday
on prospects for hot, dry U.S. weather lasting into next month.
The U.S. Climate Prediction Center on Thursday issued its
initial July weather outlook, showing a good portion of the U.S.
Corn Belt may be warmer and/or drier than normal. That is
consistent with other longer-range forecasts into at least
mid-July.
June has been warmer for most of the country. Although not
all the Corn Belt has been dry, most has experienced this week’s
heat and is set for another round next week. A large swath of
the region, centered around Illinois and Indiana, may remain dry
through the end of June.
U.S. corn is generally in good condition at this early
stage. Although crops will be stressed in blazing heat,
permanent damage is avoidable if weather improves next month.
During July, U.S. corn typically undergoes pollination, a
critical stage for determining yield potential, which can be
limited if the period is hot and dry.
After pollination, the corn ear fills out and the kernels
fatten. Hot, dry weather through this stretch can reduce kernel
size and weight, curbing production.
Historically, the best yields are observed when July and
August are cooler and wetter than normal across the Corn Belt,
but the presence of warmer, drier conditions do not necessarily
signal disaster.
SOME (DON’T) LIKE IT HOT
In the last three decades, above-trend yields were not
observed in the warmest 30% of Midwestern Julys, though yields
close to trend resulted a third of the time. That means
something around 177 bushels per acre is still on the table in
2022 even if July is warm.
The same thing is true in the top 30% driest Midwestern
July-Augusts: above-trend corn yields did not occur, but
near-trend was observed a few times. Only one-third of the
driest July-Augusts overlaps with the hottest Julys: 1999, 2011
and 2012.
Both the hottest and driest was 2012, when U.S. corn yield
plunged by about a quarter from normal levels. But there are
distinct differences between 2012 and 2022. The corn was planted
nearly three weeks later this year and drought was more
widespread at this point in 2012.
Planting pace and June weather were both normal in 1999, and
August temperatures were cool, and trend yields resulted. June
2011 weather was close to normal, but planting was late, and
corn yield fell about 8% off trend after an abnormally warm
July.
High rainfall does not always produce good yields. The 2010
corn crop was planted quickly and abundant rains fell in June
and July, but yields came in well below analyst predictions
because of a less obvious temperature trend.
Daytime temperatures in 2010 were not standout warm, but
minimum temperatures that summer were the Midwest’s warmest in
127 years of record. Persistently warm nights may not allow for
maximum grain fill as the crop is pushed more quickly toward
maturity.
This year’s later planting pace means pollination is likely
to occur toward middle or later July. Weather does not have to
turn completely favorable before then, but corn futures may come
under pressure if non-threatening weather looks on tap,
especially coming out of the long July 4 weekend.
Karen Braun is a market analyst for Reuters. Views expressed
above are her own.
(Editing by David Gregorio)