U.S. corn farmers wary of vomitoxin, latest stress on global grain supplies

CHICAGO, Nov 2 (Reuters) - A fungus that causes
"vomitoxin" has been found in some U.S. corn harvested this
fall, causing headaches for growers and livestock producers and
forcing ethanol plants and grain elevators to scrutinize grain
deliveries.
The situation is another hit to global grain supplies that
have sunk to the lowest in a decade since Russia invaded corn
and wheat producer Ukraine. Drought has also slammed U.S. and
European crops.
Feed made from grain contaminated with concentrated levels
of the plant toxin can sicken livestock and lead to low weight
gain, particularly among hogs, and grain buyers can reject
cargoes or fine farmers for shipments that contain it.
Early signs of the toxin are emerging in Ohio, according to
a weekly report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Grain
buyers in eastern Indiana are also starting to more rigorously
test corn deliveries for vomitoxin, according to farmers and
elevator sources.
The toxin is also a problem for ethanol producers who sell a
byproduct called distillers dried grains (DDGS) for animal feed.
In the process of making ethanol, vomitoxin becomes more
concentrated in DDGS, said Pierce Anderson Paul, a professor and
epidemiologist with Ohio State University's department of plant
pathology.
POET LLC, the world's largest ethanol producer, is testing
for vomitoxin in grain being delivered to its plants in
Fostoria, Leipsic and Marion, Ohio, and Portland, Indiana,
according to the company's website and corn growers who sell to
these facilities.
That, in turn, has led to longer-than-normal traffic for
farmers, who must await test results to know whether Poet will
accept their loads, according to three producers.
Poet did not respond to a request for comment.
With just 56% of Ohio's corn crop harvested, according to
the latest government data, it is not known how widespread the
issue is in the state or beyond.
The problem can emerge in areas where wet weather leads the
fungus to grow in corn ears when harvest is slowed or delayed,
Paul said.
Lane Osswald, a farmer who grows corn, soybeans and wheat on
1,500 acres of land near Eldorado, Ohio, said his crops were
sheltered from disease by dry conditions throughout the summer.
But late season rains left some farmers' crops vulnerable to
vomitoxin, he said, particularly after wet fields delayed
planting during the spring.
(Reporting By P.J. Huffstutter and Mark Weinraub in Chicago;
Editing by David Gregorio)