U.S. corn hits lowest since August; soybeans, wheat also drop

CHICAGO, Feb 28 (Reuters) - U.S. corn futures fell to
their lowest level in more than six months on Tuesday and
soybean and wheat futures also dropped on a round of
end-of-month liquidation by investment funds, traders said.
Soybeans notched the biggest declines, with the most-active
contract falling 2.2%, its biggest daily decline since
Dec. 1.
Traders said soybeans were the most vulnerable to a sell-off
as wheat and corn have already fallen sharply since the start of
2023, while the soybean market had to catch up.
"The liquidation has started and the beans are playing
catch-up with the feed grains," said Mike Zuzolo, president of
Global Commodities Analytics.
Additionally, soybeans faced fundamental pressure as
recently harvested supplies from top producer Brazil became
available on the global marketplace.
CBOT May soybean futures settled down 33-3/4 cents at
$14.79 a bushel. For the month, soybeans shed 3.8%, their
first monthly decline since September.
CBOT May corn futures were off 13-1/4 cents at
$6.30-1/4 a bushel. Prices bottomed out at $6.30, the lowest for
the most-active contract since Aug. 22, 2022. Corn futures
fell 7.3% during February, their biggest monthly decline
since June.
CBOT May soft red winter wheat ended down 4-1/2 cents
at $7.05-1/2 a bushel. Wheat futures declined and posted a
monthly drop of 7.3%, their fifth straight monthly decline.
Rain in parts of the U.S. winter wheat belt and optimism
over a Russia-Ukraine export deal kept the wheat market under
pressure.
"The weakness is probably due to the good supply situation,
thanks in part to a sharp rise in Russian exports," Commerzbank
said about the market move over the past two weeks.
Turkey's state grain board, TMO, has provisionally purchased
an estimated 790,000 tonnes of wheat in an international tender.
Traders said Russian wheat was among the purchases along with
some Ukrainian and a range of other origins, especially from
other Black Sea countries.
(Additional reporting by Naveen Thukral in Singapore and
Sybille de La Hamaide in Paris
Editing by Tomasz Janowski and Matthew Lewis)