  Homepage
  News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

U.S. corn hits lowest since August; soybeans, wheat also drop

02/28/2023 | 05:34pm EST
CHICAGO, Feb 28 (Reuters) - U.S. corn futures fell to their lowest level in more than six months on Tuesday and soybean and wheat futures also dropped on a round of end-of-month liquidation by investment funds, traders said.

Soybeans notched the biggest declines, with the most-active contract falling 2.2%, its biggest daily decline since Dec. 1.

Traders said soybeans were the most vulnerable to a sell-off as wheat and corn have already fallen sharply since the start of 2023, while the soybean market had to catch up.

"The liquidation has started and the beans are playing catch-up with the feed grains," said Mike Zuzolo, president of Global Commodities Analytics.

Additionally, soybeans faced fundamental pressure as recently harvested supplies from top producer Brazil became available on the global marketplace.

CBOT May soybean futures settled down 33-3/4 cents at $14.79 a bushel. For the month, soybeans shed 3.8%, their first monthly decline since September.

CBOT May corn futures were off 13-1/4 cents at $6.30-1/4 a bushel. Prices bottomed out at $6.30, the lowest for the most-active contract since Aug. 22, 2022. Corn futures fell 7.3% during February, their biggest monthly decline since June.

CBOT May soft red winter wheat ended down 4-1/2 cents at $7.05-1/2 a bushel. Wheat futures declined and posted a monthly drop of 7.3%, their fifth straight monthly decline.

Rain in parts of the U.S. winter wheat belt and optimism over a Russia-Ukraine export deal kept the wheat market under pressure.

"The weakness is probably due to the good supply situation, thanks in part to a sharp rise in Russian exports," Commerzbank said about the market move over the past two weeks.

Turkey's state grain board, TMO, has provisionally purchased an estimated 790,000 tonnes of wheat in an international tender. Traders said Russian wheat was among the purchases along with some Ukrainian and a range of other origins, especially from other Black Sea countries. (Additional reporting by Naveen Thukral in Singapore and Sybille de La Hamaide in Paris Editing by Tomasz Janowski and Matthew Lewis)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COMMERZBANK AG 3.32% 11.525 Delayed Quote.26.24%
CORN FUTURES (ZC) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -1.98% 630 End-of-day quote.-5.27%
CORN?FUTURES (SETTLEMENT ONLY) (ZC) - CBR (FLOOR)/C11 0.00%End-of-day quote.0.00%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) 0.41% 5.5238 Delayed Quote.-3.10%
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) 0.43% 5687.86 Real-time Quote.2.44%
S&P GSCI CORN INDEX -2.06% 520.3302 Real-time Quote.-4.31%
S&P GSCI SOY BEANS INDEX -2.23% 587.1955 Real-time Quote.-0.31%
SOYBEAN MEAL FUTURES (ZM) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -2.45% 486.5 End-of-day quote.3.89%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.55% 75.0379 Delayed Quote.5.53%
US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY) -0.01% 18.8785 Delayed Quote.0.84%
WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.65% 691.5 End-of-day quote.-12.12%
HOT NEWS