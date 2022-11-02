U.S. corn market share threatened by importers and fellow suppliers alike -Braun

NAPERVILLE, Ill., Nov 2 (Reuters) - Logistical troubles
and a poor 2022 crop have dampened early hopes for U.S. corn
exporters, but recent global market developments could present
longer-term, negative impacts on the traditional corn giant.
The United States was once responsible for more than
three-fourths of world corn exports, but that share has slipped
to around 30% with the rise of suppliers like Brazil and
Ukraine.
China’s recent nod toward Brazilian corn is perhaps the
biggest threat to U.S. dominance, as China has emerged as a
leading corn importer in recent years. Brazil has proven itself
a strong producer, increasing its total corn crop by almost 20%
over the last five years.
China on Wednesday added more Brazilian corn traders to its
list of approved imports, a sign that trade could begin
imminently. Brazil’s exports have likely peaked for the year,
and while it is thought that China may wait until Brazil’s next
harvest in mid-2023, some cargoes could be sent in the meantime.
Recently, China has not shown a major appetite for the
yellow grain, as its U.S. purchases through mid-October for the
current marketing year were down 70% from last year.
Some experts in recent years have suggested Brazil could
soon overtake the United States as top corn supplier as it did
for soybeans a decade ago. Chances of that scenario coming true
surge if China were to mostly or completely shift its focus to
Brazil.
That may not happen right away, but the more immediate risk
is that current assumptions of China’s U.S. corn intentions are
overstated, meaning actual U.S. exports could land well below
current targets.
MEXICO
Mexico’s plan to ban genetically modified (GM) corn by 2024
is a head-scratcher for many given how much it uses, which is
perhaps why the corn market has yet to react in a serious
manner. But any potential shift as big as this one cannot be
dismissed.
Mexico is the world’s No. 2 corn importer, bringing in
nearly 40% of its annual consumption. About 95% is originated
from the United States, and most of the imports are used in
livestock feed.
More than 90% of U.S. corn is GM. Mexico has restrictions on
domestic GM corn production and its yields are well below global
averages, but it plans to partially meet its goals by increasing
output.
Mexico last week said it was on track to halve imports of
U.S. yellow corn by 2024, which would be a loss of more than 8
million tonnes based on 2021 import volumes. It was hoping to
make direct deals with farmers in North and South America to
grow non-GM corn specially for Mexico’s needs.
Mexico also said last week “there are many alternatives”
available to achieve this plan, but a look at tight global grain
balance sheets along with sky-high prices would suggest
otherwise.
Mexico is already behind schedule if it has not yet secured
deals with farmers. U.S. producers are currently buying their
2023 seeds, which will supply the market through mid-2024.
Argentina is planting its 2023 harvest now, though maybe Mexico
has a shot with Brazil’s second corn crop in 2023 depending on
when farmers there make decisions.
UKRAINE AND RUSSIA
Reduced production and limited export volumes out of Ukraine
generally mean that buyers will increase reliance on other grain
suppliers. But how this impacts U.S. markets in the near term
largely depends on the expectations.
Ukrainian grain exports in the last three months have
probably surpassed most analysts’ predictions given how tense
the situation with Russia has been. The No. 4 corn exporter this
year also produced a much larger corn crop than was originally
expected, increasing shipping potential.
After suspending its participation in the grain export deal
last weekend, Russia on Wednesday agreed to rejoin the effort,
but threatened it could pull out again if Ukraine were to misuse
the Black Sea export corridor.
That warning alone suggests this specific conflict is far
from over and that uncertainty must remain. The export deal
expires on Nov. 19, and there is not yet word on possible
extension.
Russia said if it withdraws from the agreement again, it
will ensure Ukraine grain shipments to Turkey are unimpeded
despite repeatedly suggesting Ukraine’s shipments should be
targeting the poorest countries. Russia is a bigger grain
supplier to Turkey than Ukraine.
Karen Braun is a market analyst for Reuters. Views expressed
above are her own.
(Writing by Karen Braun
Editing by Matthew Lewis)