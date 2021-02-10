U.S. corn, soy, wheat futures fall sharply on profit taking

CHICAGO, Feb 10 (Reuters) - U.S. corn, soybean and wheat
futures posted sharp losses on Wednesday on a round of long
liquidation by investment funds after all three commodities
rallied to multi-year highs in 2021, traders said.
"We have really run this market up hard," said Ben Buie,
grain team leader at MaxYield Cooperative in West Bend, Iowa.
"We just ran out of bullish news and the market kind of ran out
of steam."
Chicago Board of Trade corn futures notched the
biggest loss, sagging 3.9%, with traders noting further pressure
from a U.S. Agriculture Department announcement that unknown
buyers canceled an export deal for 132,000 tonnes of U.S. corn.
CBOT March corn ended down 21-3/4 cents at $5.34-1/2 a
bushel.
Corn futures have dropped 5.2% since the USDA on Tuesday
projected bigger-than-expected domestic ending stocks.
"Anyone who had betted that the latest forecasts from the
U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) would show another
dramatic tightening of the grains and oilseeds markets, which
were already in short supply, was disappointed yesterday,"
Commerzbank said in a note.
CBOT March soybeans were 47-3/4 cents lower at $13.54
a bushel and CBOT March wheat was off 14 cents at
$6.35-1/2 a bushel.
Soybeans dropped through key technical benchmarks, closing
below the 30-day moving average for the first time since Aug.
12, 2020.
The advancing soy harvest in South America added pressure,
with traders saying U.S. exporters will finally have some
competition as crops from Brazil and Argentina hit the market.
"The weather in Brazil has given the farmer a bit of a
window to ramp up harvest this week, as we have seen only
scattered showers over the northern bean areas, with the south
mostly – and blessedly – dry," Charlie Sernatinger, global head
of grain futures at ED&F Man Capital, said in a research note.
