Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.S. corn, soy, wheat futures fall sharply on profit taking

02/10/2021 | 03:18pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CHICAGO, Feb 10 (Reuters) - U.S. corn, soybean and wheat futures posted sharp losses on Wednesday on a round of long liquidation by investment funds after all three commodities rallied to multi-year highs in 2021, traders said.

"We have really run this market up hard," said Ben Buie, grain team leader at MaxYield Cooperative in West Bend, Iowa. "We just ran out of bullish news and the market kind of ran out of steam."

Chicago Board of Trade corn futures notched the biggest loss, sagging 3.9%, with traders noting further pressure from a U.S. Agriculture Department announcement that unknown buyers canceled an export deal for 132,000 tonnes of U.S. corn.

CBOT March corn ended down 21-3/4 cents at $5.34-1/2 a bushel.

Corn futures have dropped 5.2% since the USDA on Tuesday projected bigger-than-expected domestic ending stocks.

"Anyone who had betted that the latest forecasts from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) would show another dramatic tightening of the grains and oilseeds markets, which were already in short supply, was disappointed yesterday," Commerzbank said in a note.

CBOT March soybeans were 47-3/4 cents lower at $13.54 a bushel and CBOT March wheat was off 14 cents at $6.35-1/2 a bushel.

Soybeans dropped through key technical benchmarks, closing below the 30-day moving average for the first time since Aug. 12, 2020.

The advancing soy harvest in South America added pressure, with traders saying U.S. exporters will finally have some competition as crops from Brazil and Argentina hit the market.

"The weather in Brazil has given the farmer a bit of a window to ramp up harvest this week, as we have seen only scattered showers over the northern bean areas, with the south mostly – and blessedly – dry," Charlie Sernatinger, global head of grain futures at ED&F Man Capital, said in a research note. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Additional reporting by Naveen Thukral in Singapore and Sybille de La Hamaide in Paris; Editing by Bernadette Baum, Andrea Ricci and Peter Cooney)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:36aU.S. January budget deficit hits record $163 billion as new aid checks sent out
RE
09:36aCheaper airline tickets help to keep lid on U.S. inflation in January
RE
09:26aDollar slides to two-week low as tame inflation, U.S. yields weigh
RE
09:26aBiden administration asks U.S. Supreme Court to uphold Obamacare law
RE
09:26aBiden administration tells supreme court obamacare law should be upheld, reversing position taken by trump administration -court filing
RE
09:23aKPMG UK chairman steps aside as firm probes comments to staff
RE
09:19aItaly's 5-Star reschedules online vote over Draghi, hoping for green light
RE
09:18aU.S. corn, soy, wheat futures fall sharply on profit taking
RE
09:14aU.S. to Impose Sanctions in Response to Myanmar's Military Coup -- 3rd Update
DJ
09:10aUAW president holds White House talks on vehicle emissions
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : TESLA, INC. : Hello Houston, we have a problem
2GAZPROM : Elon Musk wants clean power. But Tesla's carrying bitcoin's dirty baggage
3AURORA CANNABIS INC. : Cannabis stocks light up Reddit as sector surges to new highs
4MARATHON PATENT GROUP, INC. : Musk's bitcoin bet fuels gains in companies already invested
5A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S : A P MØLLER MÆRSK A/S : Maersk boosted by trade recovery, but misses forecasts

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ