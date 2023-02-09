U.S. corn, soybean, wheat futures fall in choppy trading

CHICAGO, Feb 9 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean, corn and wheat futures weakened in choppy trading on Thursday as the market waited for definitive news on the size of South American crops.

All three commodities fluctuated between positive and negative territory during the session.

"We are just rangebound," said Dan Smith, senior risk manager at Top Third Ag Marketing. "There is no really bearish or bullish news right now."

In South America, traders were focused on the impact of a drought in Argentina that withered crops, leading to a sharp reduction in the harvest outlook in that key global supplier. Rain delays to Brazil's soybean harvest, which may also hold up corn planting, were also being monitored.

Analysts said the U.S. Agriculture Department's outlook of an Argentine soybean harvest of 41 million tonnes, issued on Wednesday, was optimistic.

If dryness continues, "it will be difficult for Argentina to produce more than 40 million tonnes of soybeans in the new season," Huatai Futures analysts said in a note.

At 11:39 a.m. CST (1739 GMT), Chicago Board of Trade March soybean futures were down 2-3/4 cents at $15.17 a bushel.

CBOT March corn futures were 6 cents lower at $6.72-1/2 a bushel and CBOT March soft red winter wheat dropped 7-1/2 cents to $7.57-1/4 a bushel.

Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said on Wednesday that work to unblock Russian exports under the Black Sea grain deal was unsatisfactory, the TASS news agency reported.

However, results reported by traders of tenders by Algeria this week suggested that Black Sea origins including Russian wheat remained competitive for export.

India, meanwhile, is considering extending a ban on wheat exports, according government sources cited by Reuters. (Addiional reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Enrico Dela Cruz in Manila; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)