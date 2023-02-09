Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

U.S. corn, soybean, wheat futures fall in choppy trading

02/09/2023 | 12:45pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CHICAGO, Feb 9 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean, corn and wheat futures weakened in choppy trading on Thursday as the market waited for definitive news on the size of South American crops.

All three commodities fluctuated between positive and negative territory during the session.

"We are just rangebound," said Dan Smith, senior risk manager at Top Third Ag Marketing. "There is no really bearish or bullish news right now."

In South America, traders were focused on the impact of a drought in Argentina that withered crops, leading to a sharp reduction in the harvest outlook in that key global supplier. Rain delays to Brazil's soybean harvest, which may also hold up corn planting, were also being monitored.

Analysts said the U.S. Agriculture Department's outlook of an Argentine soybean harvest of 41 million tonnes, issued on Wednesday, was optimistic.

If dryness continues, "it will be difficult for Argentina to produce more than 40 million tonnes of soybeans in the new season," Huatai Futures analysts said in a note.

At 11:39 a.m. CST (1739 GMT), Chicago Board of Trade March soybean futures were down 2-3/4 cents at $15.17 a bushel.

CBOT March corn futures were 6 cents lower at $6.72-1/2 a bushel and CBOT March soft red winter wheat dropped 7-1/2 cents to $7.57-1/4 a bushel.

Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said on Wednesday that work to unblock Russian exports under the Black Sea grain deal was unsatisfactory, the TASS news agency reported.

However, results reported by traders of tenders by Algeria this week suggested that Black Sea origins including Russian wheat remained competitive for export.

India, meanwhile, is considering extending a ban on wheat exports, according government sources cited by Reuters. (Addiional reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Enrico Dela Cruz in Manila; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CORN FUTURES (ZC) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.67% 678.5 End-of-day quote.-0.66%
CORN?FUTURES (SETTLEMENT ONLY) (ZC) - CBR (FLOOR)/C11 0.00%End-of-day quote.0.00%
EURO / ARGENTINE PESO (EUR/ARS) 0.49% 204.4522 Delayed Quote.7.46%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) 1.23% 5.6362 Delayed Quote.-1.59%
MAGNOLIA OIL & GAS CORPORATION -1.86% 22.4 Delayed Quote.-2.17%
S&P GSCI CORN INDEX -0.95% 553.6429 Real-time Quote.-0.72%
S&P GSCI SOY BEANS INDEX -0.23% 600.6346 Real-time Quote.-0.71%
SOYBEAN MEAL FUTURES (ZM) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.06% 481.7 End-of-day quote.0.61%
US DOLLAR / ARGENTINE PESO (USD/ARS) 0.20% 190.22 Delayed Quote.7.23%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 1.50% 73.1018 Delayed Quote.0.15%
WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 2.03% 765 End-of-day quote.-5.33%
Latest news "Economy"
12:49pU.s. department of transportation spokesman says agency is inves…
RE
12:49pFacebook investors urge revival of Cambridge Analytica fraud case
RE
12:47pSouthwest Airlines COO says executive bonuses will be lowered
RE
12:47pFormer u.s. president donald trump's facebook page appears resto…
RE
12:46pItaly's Acea backs CEO after reports of abusive behaviour
RE
12:45pU.S. corn, soybean, wheat futures fall in choppy trading
RE
12:41pSolar tech firm Nextracker's shares soar in New York debut
RE
12:40pCanada's CPP delivers third-quarter returns of 1.9% as stock markets rebound
RE
12:38pYellen says China should delay some debt demands, move faster on restructurings
RE
12:33pUnicredit - bond with 6 years maturity…
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Credit Suisse logs worst annual loss since global financial crisis
2Chinese AI-Related Stocks Slump After State-Media Warning
3British American Tobacco profit up in 2022 amid challenges
4Toyota Tsusho : to Acquire 85% of SB Energy Shares- Maximizing synergie..
5Alphabet A : Receives a Buy rating from JP Morgan

HOT NEWS