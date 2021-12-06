U.S. corn, soybeans fall in risk-off trade; wheat firms

CHICAGO, Dec 6 (Reuters) - U.S. corn and soybean futures
fell on Monday, with concerns about the spread of Omicron
coronavirus variant causing investors to take some risk out of
the market, traders said.
Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday
afternoon that showed large speculators cut their net longs in
both commodities added pressure.
Some profit taking also was noted after grains and oilseeds
rallied on Friday.
"We are leaning lower after the strength we saw last week,"
said Ted Seifried, chief agriculture strategist with the Zaner
Group in Chicago. "We saw the funds had gotten out of a fair
amount of their positions."
But prices closed well above their session lows as the
market found technical support.
Wheat futures firmed, with signs of strong export demand
underpinning prices. Weakness during overnight trading led to a
round of bargain buying.
Chicago Board of Trade January soybean futures settled
down 5-3/4 cents at $12.61-1/2 a bushel. CBOT March corn
was 1/2 cent lower at $5.83-1/2.
CBOT March soft red winter wheat ended 2-1/2 cents
higher to $8.06-1/4 a bushel after finding support at its
session low of $7.89-1/2.
Saudi Arabia's main state wheat buying agency, the Saudi
Grains Organization, made a large purchase in an international
tender and traders said deals for more supplies were expected.
"They bought 689,000 tons of wheat strictly for July, but
missed the May and June slots, suggesting they will come back
for those later," Charlie Sernatinger, global head of grain
futures at ED&F Man Capital, said in a note to clients.
Additionally, Jordan issued a tender to buy 120,000 tonnes
of milling wheat.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture said that weekly export
inspections of wheat totaled 245,963 tonnes. USDA also upwardly
revised its wheat inspections total for the prior week to
390,771 tonnes from 250,651 tonnes.
(Additional reporting by Michael Hogan in Hamburg and Naveen
Thukral in Singapore, Editing by Amy Caren Daniel, Will Dunham
and Grant McCool)