U.S. corn steadies after hitting two-month high; soybeans slip

CHICAGO, Aug 24 (Reuters) - U.S. corn futures steadied after
hitting their highest in nearly two months on Wednesday,
underpinned by concerns that hot and dry weather in the Midwest
during key crop development periods limited how big the fall
harvest will be, traders said.
Wheat futures were strong, on track for their fourth
straight day of gains, while soybeans eased on profit taking
after rallying to a three-week high during the overnight trading
session.
Corn futures also were well below overnight peaks, pressured
by some reports of strong yield potential in major production
areas of Illinois and Iowa by scouts on the annual Pro Farmer
Crop Tour.
But the crops in those production areas were not likely to
make up for shortfalls noted in other states.
"When they come out with their numbers tonight, you are
going to find that Iowa and Illinois are looking at largely
average crops," said Jim Gerlach, president of brokerage A/C
Trading in Indiana. "The heat got to this crop."
At 12:00 p.m. CDT (1700 GMT), Chicago Board of Trade corn
for December delivery was up 1-1/2 cent at $6.56-3/4 a
bushel. Prices peaked at $6.71, the highest for the most-active
contract since June 27.
Indiana corn yield prospects are lower than last year and
below the three-year average, scouts on an annual tour of
America's leading grain-producing states found on Tuesday.
Nebraska corn yield prospects and soybean pod counts also
are lower than last year and below their three-year averages.
"The way numbers are getting revised lower, it's pretty
clear that actual output numbers would be much lower than
initial optimism," said a New-Delhi based trader with a global
trading house.
CBOT November soybeans were down 6-3/4 cents at
$14.54-1/4 a bushel and CBOT December soft red winter wheat
was up 5-3/4 cents at $8.06-1/4 a bushel.
