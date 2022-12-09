U.S. corn stocks to rise as export competition heats up

CHICAGO, Dec 9 (Reuters) -
Domestic corn supplies will be bigger than previously
thought as rising competition on the export market cuts into
demand for U.S. shipments, the government said on Friday.
U.S. stocks of corn will total 1.257 billion bushels at the
end of the 2022/23 marketing year, the U.S. Agriculture
Department said in its monthly World Agricultural Supply and
Demand Estimates report.
The report reflected Brazil's growing stature as a corn
exporter and slightly more exports expected from Ukraine after a
Moscow-Kyiv deal brokered by the United Nations and Turkey.
Analysts had been expecting the report to show corn ending
stocks of 1.237 billion bushels, according to the average of
estimates in a Reuters poll. In November, USDA had forecast corn
ending stocks of 1.182 billion bushels.
The government left its outlooks for soybean and wheat
stocks unchanged, with wheat seen at a 15-year low of 571
million bushels and soybeans projected at a seven-year low of
220 million bushels.
Corn futures at the Chicago Board of Trade [0#C:] slipped
back close to unchanged after trading in positive territory
throughout the morning.
The government cut its outlook for U.S. corn exports by 75
million bushels to 2.075 billion.
"We've been running behind pace, so I wouldn't be
surprised if we see that the exports will continue to come
down," StoneX grain broker Craig Turner said.
USDA raised its outlook for exports from war-torn
Ukraine to 17.5 million tonnes from 15.5 million but left its
projections for shipments from South American unchanged even
with Brazil projected to produce a record 126.0 million tonnes
of corn.
USDA also forecast that Argentina's corn harvest would
come in at 55.0 million tonnes, unchanged from its November
outlook and up 6.8% from a year ago, despite a worst-in-decades
drought.
The
Argentine drought
prompted a reduction in the country's wheat harvest outlook
to 12.50 million tonnes from 15.50 million tonnes, USDA said.
