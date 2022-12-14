Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

U.S. corn, wheat ease; soybeans firm ahead of Fed decision

12/14/2022 | 12:29pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CHICAGO, Dec 14 (Reuters) - U.S. corn and wheat futures trended lower on Wednesday after hitting 11-day highs a day earlier as traders waited for more bullish news before pushing grain prices above those recent peaks.

Soybeans were firm, shedding overnight weakness, with investors hoping that export demand for U.S. supplies of the oilseed will remain strong until Brazil farmers begin harvesting their crop.

Price moves in the agriculture sector were mostly muted as traders awaited direction from a U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate decision due at 1 p.m. CST (1900 GMT).

"Today it is the Fed that will be closely followed," consultancy Agritel said in a note.

At 11:14 a.m. CST (1714 GMT), Chicago Board of Trade January soybean futures were up 4-3/4 cents at $14.84-1/2 a bushel.

"Beans continue to fare better than the feed grains in general, thanks to ongoing overall demand," Matt Zeller, director of market information at brokerage StoneX, said in a note to clients.

CBOT March corn futures were down 2-1/2 cents at $6.51 a bushel and CBOT March soft red winter wheat was 1-1/2 cents lower at $7.49-1/4 a bushel.

Wheat futures were led lower by a sharp decline in K.C. hard red winter wheat contracts that track the crop grown in the U.S. Plains. Heavy snowfall in that part of the United States will provide much needed moisture to dry soils, boosting harvest expectations for the dormant crop.

K.C. hard red winter wheat for March delivery shed 14-3/4 cents to $8.50-1/2 a bushel.

Drought in Argentina was still a risk for international corn and soybean supply, with the benefit of showers last weekend potentially limited by a hot week ahead, analysts said.

The resumption of sailings on Tuesday from Odesa, after the Ukrainian port had suspended operations on Sunday after Russian strikes on energy supplies, tempered worries about renewed war disruption to Black Sea trade. (Additional reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Uttaresh.V, David Evans and Aurora Ellis)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.26% 0.68608 Delayed Quote.-7.01%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.49% 1.24188 Delayed Quote.-9.32%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.06% 0.73719 Delayed Quote.-7.26%
CORN FUTURES (ZC) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.04% 641 End-of-day quote.8.51%
CORN?FUTURES (SETTLEMENT ONLY) (ZC) - CBR (FLOOR)/C11 0.00%End-of-day quote.0.00%
EURO / ARGENTINE PESO (EUR/ARS) 0.42% 183.3192 Delayed Quote.54.65%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) 0.66% 5.6638 Delayed Quote.-11.54%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.33% 1.06611 Delayed Quote.-7.29%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.16% 0.012121 Delayed Quote.-9.86%
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) 0.97% 5706.09 Real-time Quote.-9.98%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.14% 0.6445 Delayed Quote.-6.58%
S&P GSCI CORN INDEX -0.50% 537.0485 Real-time Quote.10.24%
S&P GSCI SOY BEANS INDEX 0.17% 590.5701 Real-time Quote.9.43%
SOYBEAN MEAL FUTURES (ZM) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.38% 450 End-of-day quote.8.89%
US DOLLAR / ARGENTINE PESO (USD/ARS) 0.16% 172.0599 Delayed Quote.66.81%
WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.58% 728.75 End-of-day quote.-4.90%
Latest news "Economy"
12:45pPoland's LPP plans CAPEX of 1.05 bln zlotys for 2023/24
RE
12:43pU.s. sec votes to propose update to rule 605 of regulation nms t…
RE
12:38pThe FTSE 100 Closed Down 0.1% Despite the UK's Fall in Inflation in November
DJ
12:37pChina says Britain failed to protect its consulate and staff
RE
12:35pFormer Venezuelan treasurer convicted in U.S. of money laundering
RE
12:34pChile's Cochilco cuts copper price projection for 2023 to $3.70/lb
RE
12:34pGeorgia's top election official calls for end to runoffs in the state
RE
12:34pChile state agency projects chile copper production will shrink…
RE
12:34pChile state agency cochilco lowers copper price projection for…
RE
12:34pChile state agency cochilco lowers copper price projection to 3…
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks welcome U.S. inflation relief, but wary of Fed
2TESLA : Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
3Fed set to slow pace of rate hikes as inflation Grinch loses steam
4Analysis-Bludgeoned bond markets hope peak inflation will bring revival..
5Wall St edges lower ahead of Fed decision

HOT NEWS