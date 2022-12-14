Advanced search
News
U.S. corn, wheat futures ease; soybeans firm

12/14/2022 | 03:26pm EST
CHICAGO, Dec 14 (Reuters) - U.S. corn and wheat futures fell on Wednesday after hitting 11-day highs a day earlier as traders waited for more bullish news before pushing grain prices above those recent peaks.

Soybeans were firm, shedding overnight weakness, with investors hoping that export demand for U.S. supplies of the oilseed will remain strong until Brazil farmers begin harvesting their crop.

Price moves in the agriculture sector were mostly muted as traders awaited direction from a U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate decision that came late in the session.

The Federal Reserve raised interest rates by half a percentage point and projected at least an additional 75 basis points of increases in borrowing costs by the end of 2023.

"Today it is the Fed that will be closely followed," consultancy Agritel said in a note.

Chicago Board of Trade January soybean futures settled up 2-1/2 cents at $14.82-1/4 a bushel.

"Beans continue to fare better than the feed grains in general, thanks to ongoing overall demand," Matt Zeller, director of market information at brokerage StoneX, said in a note to clients.

CBOT March corn futures ended down 3 cents at $6.50-1/2 a bushel and CBOT March soft red winter wheat closed off 1-1/2 cents at $7.49-1/4 a bushel.

Wheat futures were led lower by a sharp decline in K.C. hard red winter wheat contracts that track the crop grown in the U.S. Plains. Heavy snowfall in that part of the United States will provide much needed moisture to dry soils, boosting harvest expectations for the dormant crop.

K.C. hard red winter wheat for March delivery shed 15 cents to $8.50-1/4 a bushel.

Drought in Argentina was still a risk for international corn and soybean supply, with the benefit of showers last weekend potentially limited by a hot week ahead, analysts said. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub in Chicago Additional reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore Editing by Aurora Ellis and Matthew Lewis)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.40% 0.6868 Delayed Quote.-7.01%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.69% 1.24379 Delayed Quote.-9.32%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.11% 0.7384 Delayed Quote.-7.26%
CORN FUTURES (ZC) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.04% 641 End-of-day quote.8.51%
CORN?FUTURES (SETTLEMENT ONLY) (ZC) - CBR (FLOOR)/C11 0.00%End-of-day quote.0.00%
EURO / ARGENTINE PESO (EUR/ARS) 0.38% 183.2427 Delayed Quote.54.65%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) 0.30% 5.6448 Delayed Quote.-11.54%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.57% 1.0684 Delayed Quote.-7.29%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.29% 0.012105 Delayed Quote.-9.86%
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) 0.97% 5706.09 Real-time Quote.-9.98%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.02% 0.64492 Delayed Quote.-6.58%
S&P GSCI CORN INDEX -0.46% 537.0485 Real-time Quote.10.24%
S&P GSCI SOY BEANS INDEX 0.03% 589.5776 Real-time Quote.9.43%
SOYBEAN MEAL FUTURES (ZM) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.38% 450 End-of-day quote.8.89%
US DOLLAR / ARGENTINE PESO (USD/ARS) 0.16% 172.05 Delayed Quote.66.81%
WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.58% 728.75 End-of-day quote.-4.90%
